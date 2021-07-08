A Ph.D., a woman named Twyla and a pork chop chef all sighted at opening round of John Deere Classic

Elmer T. Lee was one of Buffalo Trace’s longest serving Master Distillers, and perhaps more importantly, he’s credited with launching Blanton’s, the very first commercially available single barrel bourbon. In 1986, not long after his retirement, Lee was honored with this bottle, an eponymous single barrel of his own. In recent years, Elmer T. Lee has been even harder to come by than Blanton’s, becoming yet another highly coveted Buffalo Trace whiskey that is almost never available for anything close to its suggested retail price. No age information is available, but it’s rumored to be the same higher rye #2 mashbill as Blanton’s, just aged in Trace’s standard rickhouses. There’s not much of the bottle we’re tasting left, and I’ll probably never find another one, so let’s get this one reviewed, shall we?