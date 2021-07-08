Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia Among 2021's Most Energy-Expensive States

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, states July tends to be the hottest month of the year, causing utility bills to spike. Georgia ranks near the top of the list when it comes to monthly energy costs. That’s according to a recent study by the personal finance website WalletHub, on 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States. Georgia was ranked the fourth most energy-expensive state in the nation.

