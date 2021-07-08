Georgia Among 2021's Most Energy-Expensive States
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, states July tends to be the hottest month of the year, causing utility bills to spike. Georgia ranks near the top of the list when it comes to monthly energy costs. That’s according to a recent study by the personal finance website WalletHub, on 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States. Georgia was ranked the fourth most energy-expensive state in the nation.www.wuga.org
Comments / 0