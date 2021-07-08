Here’s What You Need To Know About Venison: The Healthier Red Meat Alternative

Producing meat by growing animals is an outdated technology that may soon be replaced by more efficient alternatives such as plant-based meat, a shift that may happen simliarly to the way landlines were nonchalantly replaced by cell phones. Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Time Magazine. “I’ve said this many times but nobody had to lambaste or denigrate the landline [when the cell phone came along]. We just came up with a better technology,” Brown said.