Here’s What You Need To Know About Venison: The Healthier Red Meat Alternative
A delicious and nutritious meat, venison is an awesome protein for anyone looking to upgrade their red meat diet. However, most commercially available venison is farmed and wild venison is generally the domain of hunters in rural areas. But this dynamic is changing. An innovative company trying to promote wild venison is Maui Nui, a Hawaii-based company that harvests and ships wild axis deer venison nationwide.www.themanual.com
