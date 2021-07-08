Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Here’s What You Need To Know About Venison: The Healthier Red Meat Alternative

themanual.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delicious and nutritious meat, venison is an awesome protein for anyone looking to upgrade their red meat diet. However, most commercially available venison is farmed and wild venison is generally the domain of hunters in rural areas. But this dynamic is changing. An innovative company trying to promote wild venison is Maui Nui, a Hawaii-based company that harvests and ships wild axis deer venison nationwide.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Meat#Vitamins#Smoked Meat#Nutrition#Hawaiian#Usda#Venison Rib Chops#Meatchurch Bbq#Meat Church Bbq#Holy Cow Bbq Rub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureNBC New York

Faux Fish Looks to Ride the Growing Wave of Alternative Meats

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 27% in 2020 to $7 billion, a market largely dominated by alternative meat and milk products. Alternative seafood is one of the fastest growing segments of that industry, being driven by both start-ups and established seafood providers alike. More than $80 million was...
Agriculturevegnews.com

Will Vegan Meat Replace Animal Meat The Way the Cell Phones Replaced Landlines? This is What Beyond Meat’s CEO Says.

Producing meat by growing animals is an outdated technology that may soon be replaced by more efficient alternatives such as plant-based meat, a shift that may happen simliarly to the way landlines were nonchalantly replaced by cell phones. Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Time Magazine. “I’ve said this many times but nobody had to lambaste or denigrate the landline [when the cell phone came along]. We just came up with a better technology,” Brown said.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Plan to travel soon? Here's what you need to know about US passport renewal delays

Many Americans are keen to explore the world again after a year of travel restrictions. But a surge in demand has led to a delay in passport processing times, with some centers experiencing a turnaround time of up to 18 weeks. If you plan to travel soon, here's what you need to know about renewing or applying for a passport in time for your trip.
Diseases & Treatmentsstgeorgeutah.com

Here’s what you need to know about the must-have supplement for patients with Hashimoto’s low thyroid

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Antioxidants are a buzzword in health circles that sometimes deliver empty promises. But when it comes to autoimmune Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism, one antioxidant is a must-have in your protocol kit: Glutathione. Glutathione is considered the body’s master antioxidant, and at RedRiver Health and Wellness Center, it’s the supplement...
BusinessPosted by
Upworthy

A juice company dumped orange peels in a national park. Here's what it looks like now.

In 1997, ecologists Daniel Janzen and Winnie Hallwachs approached an orange juice company in Costa Rica with an off-the-wall idea. In exchange for donating a portion of unspoiled, forested land to the Área de Conservación Guanacaste — a nature preserve in the country's northwest — the park would allow the company to dump its discarded orange peels and pulp, free of charge, in a heavily grazed, largely deforested area nearby.
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Plant-Based Meat, Says New Study

Every year brings a fresh wave of food trends, and 2021 seems to be shaping up as the year plant-based meats finally caught hold. Despite veggie burgers being on the market for decades, the wave of fast-food choices is highlighting these alternatives—from Burger King's Impossible Whopper to Panda Express trying out a plant-based orange chicken with Beyond Meat products.
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

Fake meat and meat are not nutritionally equivalent, study finds

Plant-based meat substitutes taste and chew remarkably similar to real beef, and the 13 items listed on their nutrition labels—vitamins, fats and protein—make them seem essentially equivalent. But in a new study from Duke University, researchers found they are quite different. Meat-substitute manufacturers have gone to great lengths to make...
Healththebeet.com

The 6 Health Benefits of Durian Fruit, the Smelliest Food on the Planet

You'll smell this fruit before you see it. Durian, also known as "the king of fruits" is a unique tropical fruit that looks somewhat similar to soursop and jackfruit, but is native to Southeast Asia and is especially known for its pungent smell, turning off people who aren't used to it, but enticing others with its astonishing health benefits.
New York Post

Plant-based meat not nutritionally the same as real meat: study

Plant-based meat alternatives may look and cook like real meat, but scientists say that the nutritional components may not be the same. Researchers at Duke University compared 36 food samples — 18 of widely known plant-based meat alternatives to 18 grass-fed ground beef options from a ranch in Idaho. For each sample, they measured the number of metabolites, small molecules that make up the nutrients in foods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy