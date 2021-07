DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Wednesday morning everyone! We are seeing yet another warm and humid start to the day here in the Wiregrass, with temperatures currently sitting in the low to mid 70s. Unlike past mornings though, we are seeing showers move into parts of the region. These showers will likely move NE through much of the Wiregrass over the next hour or two, so make sure to have the rain jacket or umbrella handy if you’re headed out to work or out and about around town! These should exit the area by mid-morning, giving us a break from the rain for a little bit, but cloudy skies will still stick around across much of the region.