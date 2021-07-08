Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

COVID outbreak in Tyson Fury camp could jeopardize upcoming Vegas fight

By KTNV Staff
KTNV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming Las Vegas fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could be in jeopardy after a COVID outbreak. ESPN is reporting someone in Fury's camp got the virus and could cause the event to be canceled. A final decision has not currently been made with...

