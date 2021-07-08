Naya Rivera's Glee Co-Stars Pen Heartbreaking Tributes on First Anniversary of Her Death
Watch: Naya Rivera's Mom Tearfully Recalls Final Words With Her Daughter. Over the past year, Naya Rivera's loved ones have faced unimaginable tragedy with enduring strength. On Thursday, July 8, the actress' Glee co-stars took to social media in remembrance of the first anniversary of her passing. Exactly one year ago, Naya went missing while boating with her son Josey on a lake outside of Los Angeles. Five days later, her remains were recovered.www.eonline.com
