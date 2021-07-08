Cancel
Comics

The Wheel of Time & Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Will Be at [email protected]

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 13 days ago

[email protected], the virtual replacement for San Diego Comic-Con, is coming soon, and everyone is announcing what they’ll be showing, including Amazon. The streamer revealed that it will be bringing the hotly anticipated The Wheel of Time adaptation to the Amazon panel at Comic-Con at 11 a.m. PT / 2p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, along with information on the new Neon Genesis Evangelion movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.

