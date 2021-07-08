The Wheel of Time & Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Will Be at [email protected]

Loki Director Reveals Who Voiced the Time Keepers [SPOILER]. WARNING: Spoilers below for the final episode of Loki!. The three space lizards who protect the sacred timeline were the most comic bookish aspect of Loki. They also turned out to be completely fake. When confronted, the big lizard bodies broke down to reveal the mechanical puppetry at work. The real time keeper, Loki learned, was He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors. Otherwise known as Immortus in the comics, and Kang in his alternate universe form. And now we know he also provided the voice of the Time Keepers, thanks to an interview with EW. Director Kate Herron and Peyton Reed collaborated on Majors’ casting, as the actor will also play Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But Herron slipped him on before he ever showed up.