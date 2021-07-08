The Wheel of Time & Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Will Be at [email protected]
[email protected], the virtual replacement for San Diego Comic-Con, is coming soon, and everyone is announcing what they’ll be showing, including Amazon. The streamer revealed that it will be bringing the hotly anticipated The Wheel of Time adaptation to the Amazon panel at Comic-Con at 11 a.m. PT / 2p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, along with information on the new Neon Genesis Evangelion movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.www.escapistmagazine.com
