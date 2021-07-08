Cancel
Brookline, MA

Brookline School Committee member resigns; search begins for his successor

Wicked Local
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a year after he was first appointed to fill a vacancy on Brookline’s School Committee, Dimitry Anselme has resigned. Anselme, the committee’s only Black member, was appointed in September 2020 to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Sharon Abramowitz, who left the committee after accepting a job in Hong Kong. A Brookline parent, former Brookline teacher and executive program director of the local nonprofit Facing History and Ourselves, Anselme was just elected to a full three-year term in May.

