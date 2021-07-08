Brookline School Committee member resigns; search begins for his successor

Less than a year after he was first appointed to fill a vacancy on Brookline’s School Committee, Dimitry Anselme has resigned. Anselme, the committee’s only Black member, was appointed in September 2020 to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Sharon Abramowitz, who left the committee after accepting a job in Hong Kong. A Brookline parent, former Brookline teacher and executive program director of the local nonprofit Facing History and Ourselves, Anselme was just elected to a full three-year term in May.