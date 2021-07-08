Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Council passes amendments to bylaws, adjust public comment procedures, delays voting on changes to HPCAC

WZDX
WZDX
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — UPDATE 8:40 p.m.: The Huntsville City Council passed changes to the council's bylaws regarding public comments with several amendments to the original ordinance by a vote of 4 to 1. Councilmembers Jennie Robinson, Frances Akridge, John Meredith and Devyn Keith voted to approve the ordinance. Councilman Bill Kling voted against the ordinance.

