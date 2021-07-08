Foreign Oligarchs And The Art Of Laundering: How Dark Money Threatens Us All
At regular intervals we hear from authoritative sources that the art market serves as a leading vehicle for money laundering by bad guys of all stripes – drug kingpins, shady oligarchs, kleptocrats, terrorists and the like. The trade in art lends itself to such malpractice owing to the privacy and opacity of deals. Most recently, on July 19, the New York Times ran a huge article on the topic entitled “As Money Launderers Buy Dalis, U.S. Looks At Lifting The Veil”.www.forbes.com
