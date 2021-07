Enhance your movie nights with immersive sound from the Klipsch Cinema 800 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar. It decodes 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos from 8 drivers for audio that fills the room. What’s more, this smart home gadget has built-in Wi-Fi that supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Spotify Connect. That way, this speaker can adapt to your existing smart home ecosystem. Also, the 10-inch subwoofer ensures cleaner, more powerful bass than you’re used to. Furthermore, you get cutting-edge video thanks to the HDMI-eARC and 8K video passthrough. These features provide exceptional video quality for your TV and HDMI sources. Best of all, this soundbar gives you a true 5.1 surround sound experience. Furthermore, the 90-degree by 90-degree Tractrix horns deliver a cinematic sound quality. Finally, premium materials like real wood make this soundbar a beautiful addition to your home.