Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

7 African penguins die at Florida Aquarium

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUoyU_0arNoNjM00

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium, officials at the downtown Tampa facility said Thursday.

Necropsy results were inconclusive, aquarium officials said. The causes of death are “under examination,” WFLA reported.

“It is with heavy hearts that The Florida Aquarium announces the passing of seven of our African penguins,” officials said in a statement. “At this time the cause of death is unknown and under examination.”

It was the second recent instance of animal deaths in the Tampa area. In May, 12 stingrays at ZooTampa died after a “supersaturation” event that caused a fatal gas bubble disease in the animals’ touch tank.

>> Stingray deaths at ZooTampa blamed on ‘supersaturation’

The Florida Aquarium’s veterinary team is conducting further medical tests, WTVT reported.

The aquarium has cared for the colony of African penguins since 2006, according to WTSP.

The Florida Aquarium does not have a public habitat where guests can view the penguins, WFLA reported. Caretakers would bring one of the animals out into the aquarium daily to tell guests about the species and answer questions.

A penguin “backstage pass” tour, previously available for purchase, has been removed from the aquarium’s website, the television station reported.

“The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events,” Tim Binder, senior vice president of animal health and care, said in a statement.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#Tampa Bay Area#African#Wfla#The Florida Aquarium#Wtvt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
WGAU

Colorado zoo welcomes baby hippo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado zoo is celebrating the first hippopotamus born in the facility’s 32-year history. Zambezi, a 28-year-old Nile hippopotamus, gave birth at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon, KCNC reported. “With a final push, a little splash and some adorable baby hippo...
AnimalsPosted by
WGAU

Runaway bull remains at large on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A bull, slated for slaughter as part of a Muslim holiday, is instead enjoying his last hurrah. The bull has been on the loose since Monday morning, and at least one doorbell camera captured video of the 1,500-pound beast strolling around a neighborhood. Lisa Jaeger, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy