Fyre Festival ticket-holders proposed payout slashed

BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTicket-holders to the 2017 Fyre Festival fiasco have seen their proposed payout slashed. They are set to receive just $281 (£204) each, according to court papers filed in New York last week. That amount falls short of the April settlement reached in a US federal court, which concluded they could...

