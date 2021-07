The monthly recycle date for July at the Aurora School is this Saturday, July 10, from 9-11 a.m. Plastics are still not being accepted. Tickets are available from any member of the Mount Grove Volunteer Fire Department for its Elimination Pig Roast Dinner on July 10. The dinner will be held at their dining hall beginning at 6 p.m.; drawing of prizes will commence at 7 p.m. A donation of $30 buys dinner for two.