KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, the Bronco ghost is officially toast. "Why would we do this now?" wonders Jon Blackmore. "It's like a mix of anger and embarrassment." Clearly, the WMU alum (Class of 2005) doesn't like the change in branding one bit. That's partly because he loved the old logo and party because he hates the schools new primary symbol just as passionately.