Three members of the Richmond City Council aim to see if the city has the authority to extend voting rights in city elections to undocumented residents. In a council agenda document, Councilmembers Claudia Jimenez and Eduardo Martinez and Vice Mayor Demnlus Johnson III want the City Council to direct city staff “to review University of California Berkeley’s research, the City Charter and other relevant legal authority to determine if the City has the authority to extend voting rights to undocumented Richmond residents,” and to then have City Council decide whether to extend them.