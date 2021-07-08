Wilt becomes secretary of state FFA
HAVRE DE GRACE — The 2021-22 Maryland FFA State Officer Team was elected during the fourth general session of the 93rd Maryland FFA State Convention on June 25. The state officer team is responsible for planning and implementing leadership development opportunities to the 2,000 FFA members and 42 chapters throughout Maryland, represent the Maryland Association at local, state, and national events, including the National FFA Convention.www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0