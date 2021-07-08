Cancel
Summer Reading Club kicks off with reptile wonders

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — Summer Reading Club 2021 — “Tails and Tales” — began this year with a kick-off event hosted by the Ruth Enlow Library and presented by Reptile Wonders. With 500 people combined in attendance at the two shows in Oakland and Grantsville on June 30, Reptile Wonders was a hit. The hands-on, interactive presentation included many different exotic species of reptiles including tortoises, lizards and snakes. Brian Kristal taught audiences where these animals can be found, what they eat, and what eats them. Plus, he discussed the animal’s adaptations and defenses specific to each reptile.

#Reptiles#Snake#Lizards#Summer Reading Club#Grantsville#Accident#Friendsville
