The U.S. Passport ‘Is Now As Powerful As One From Rwanda’

Rwanda’s already impressive array of unique, eco-friendly and luxurious tourism experiences is about to add another extraordinary stay to its roster. The Mantis Kivu Queen uBuranga floating hotel, scheduled to open by the end of the year, is a 10-cabin, solar–powered yacht—the first of its kind in the country. This unique luxury experience includes an onboard swimming pool and offers three-day cruises along Lake Kivu, a rift-valley lake famous for its clear waters and stunning forests. Boat passengers can continue their exploration of Rwanda’s rich wildlife with a stay at the new Forest of Hope Guest House and Camp in nearby Gishwati-Mukura National Park, where tracking chimpanzees and golden monkeys goes hand in hand with tree planting as part of the local reforestation effort. —Aryn Baker.