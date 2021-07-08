Cancel
The U.S. Passport ‘Is Now As Powerful As One From Rwanda’

By Gary Leff
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A US passport is now as powerful as one from Rwanda thanks to Covid restrictions. Each year there are stories about which countries have ‘the most powerful passports’ meaning they grant citizens access to other countries without significant hurdles, like obtaining a visa in advance of travel. Before the pandemic...

viewfromthewing.com

Public Health104.1 WIKY

Croatia sets obligatory tests for visitors from UK, Russia and Cyprus

ZAGREB (Reuters) -Croatia will impose obligatory COVID-19 tests for visitors coming from Britain, Russia and Cyprus from July 26, the state health institute said on Wednesday. “Due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Russia, as an additional measure for people arriving from those countries, a negative (COVID-19) test will be required regardless of whether they are vaccinated or have already had the disease,” the statement said.
Travelftnnews.com

UNWTO: International Travel Largely on Hold

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced that between January and May, international tourist arrivals were 85% below 2019 levels (or a 65% drop on 2020). The biggest crisis in the history of tourism continues into a second year. Despite a small uptick in May, the emergence of COVID-19 variants and the...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Canada Extends India Travel Ban Until 21st August

In a huge blow to thousands of travelers, Canada has extended its flight ban from India until 21st August. The decision means that the busy travel season before the beginning of college terms will be hampered. However, there remains a way to travel from India to Canada for those who wish to fly.
Worldwhbl.com

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India, Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered its COVID 19-related travel advisory for India to “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday. The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased, it said. The COVID-19 advisories were previously the highest Level 4, “Do not travel.”
LifestyleTime

Lake Kivu, Rwanda

Rwanda’s already impressive array of unique, eco-friendly and luxurious tourism experiences is about to add another extraordinary stay to its roster. The Mantis Kivu Queen uBuranga floating hotel, scheduled to open by the end of the year, is a 10-cabin, solar–powered yacht—the first of its kind in the country. This unique luxury experience includes an onboard swimming pool and offers three-day cruises along Lake Kivu, a rift-valley lake famous for its clear waters and stunning forests. Boat passengers can continue their exploration of Rwanda’s rich wildlife with a stay at the new Forest of Hope Guest House and Camp in nearby Gishwati-Mukura National Park, where tracking chimpanzees and golden monkeys goes hand in hand with tree planting as part of the local reforestation effort. —Aryn Baker.
WorldTrumann Democrat

The Latest: US warns against traveling to Britain, Indonesia

WASHINGTON — The United States has upgraded its travel warnings for Britain, Indonesia and three other destinations, advising Americans not to travel there due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The CDC and the State Department issued revised advice to U.S. travelers Monday alerting them to the increased risk of...
AsiaPosted by
The Independent

Japan still has world’s most powerful passport

Japan has maintained its top position on a ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.Despite a tumultuous year so far, the Asian nation kept its number one spot on the Henley Passport Index, the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a visa prior to travel.The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), alongside research by the Henley team.Japan, which gives access to 193 destinations visa-free (or with visa on arrival), was followed by Singapore (with a score of 192) and...
WorldFortune

U.S. passport is only as good as Rwanda’s amid COVID restrictions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Countries like the U.K., the U.S. and Japan may have some of the most powerful passports in the world but that’s little comfort as Covid curbs travel to many destinations. In fact, under current restrictions,...
LifestyleWashington Post

Passport delayed? 5 places you can go without one.

Passport expiration dates were probably the last thing on people’s minds during the past year-plus of border closures, stay-at-home orders and slashed flight schedules. But now that the world is slowly reopening, many Americans have dusted off their travel documents only to find them expired. Unlike the 6 to 8 weeks it might have taken to get a passport in pre-covid times, the U.S. State Department is warning wait times could be 12 to 18 weeks.
WorldTwo Monkeys Travel

Iraq Tourist Visa for UK Citizens – How to Get an Iraqi Visa in London

Traveling to Iraq, you say? Most people will probably answer you with a “no”, “it’s not safe there”, “do they accept tourists”, and so on. This is understandable, given the tumultuous road this country’s gone through within the past few decades. It’s so easy to paint a fearful image of Iraq in our heads with all the negative news we’re fed by the media about this country.
LifestyleMinneapolis Star Tribune

Italy bans large cruise ships from Venice's waters; U.S. passports taking three months or more

Italy is banning large cruise ships from entering Venice's waters and is also declaring the city's lagoon a national monument, in a move to protect a fragile ecosystem from the downsides of mass tourism. The ban, demanded for decades by Venice residents and environmentalists, will take effect Aug. 1. Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, explained that the government had drafted the urgent decree to avoid "the real risk of the city being put on the blacklist of "World Heritage in Danger" sites established by UNESCO. The ban applies to ships that are heavier than 25,000 tons or longer than 590 feet. Even large yachts could be affected.
WorldWashington Post

Like the U.S., Rwanda is in a pitched battle over its history

Tucker Carlson recently went on an attention-grabbing screed about how America’s history of racism gets taught. He garnered headlines by calling Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff, “stupid” and “a pig” for defending a class on the subject taught at the U.S. Military Academy. Carlson then made a comparison of America to another country that managed to be both absurd — and surprisingly apt:
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...

