Mitchell, SD

Mitchell doesn't have 5G towers yet, but some residents suspicious about alleged health effects

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Mitchell residents are sounding the alarm on the health risks they claim are caused by 5G technology, urging city officials to keep the cell towers out of Mitchell. During the public input portion of Tuesday’s Mitchell City Council meeting, Beth Bauer, a Mitchell resident who addressed concerns over of 5G technology, she said she recently experienced health problems in Minneapolis due to living near a 5G cell tower, which are used to provide faster wireless network capabilities for cell phones and other wireless devices.

