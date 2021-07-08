Cancel
Agriculture

Farm-o-gram

 13 days ago

Winchester, Va. — Stocker-Feeder Cattle ($/100 wt.) (as of June 28) Hay and Straw Prices — New Holland, Pa., per ton:. Beef cattle webinar series — The University of Maryland Extension will be hosting a beef cattle webinar series beginning in July and concluding in December. During each session, learn about timely topics related to raising beef cattle in our region. These sessions will be held the first Thursday of the month from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Each event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit extension.umd.edu/resource/maryland-beef-webinar-series.

