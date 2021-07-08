Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

President Biden appoints Gov. Edwards to Council of Governors

By WAFB Staff
KNOE TV8
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Joe Biden has appointed Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and eight other governors to his Council of Governors, the White House announced Thursday, July 8. Gov. Edwards and the other members will serve on the council for a term of two years. According to...

