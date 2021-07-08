Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congresswoman Axne Support Permanent Federal Child Tax Credit

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQk6Q_0arNmh7M00

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she’s working to make the temporary federal child tax credit permanent. The new credit is included in the American Rescue Plan passed in March. Staring next week, low and middle income parents of kids under the age of six will get 300 dollars a month through the end of the year, while parents of kids age six through 17 old will receive 250. Axne says nearly 200-thousand Iowa families qualify. The Iowa Democrat said during a news conference today (Thursday), ” It’s time to support working families and ensure that they can raise their kids successfully and be prepared for the world and this tax credit will directly support that.” Some critics have questioned the cost of making these tax credits permanent and others say there may be better ways to spend the money.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The American Rescue Plan#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Congress & Courtsraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rep. Axne Talks Child Tax Credit

Iowa’s Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne helped pass an expanded Child Tax Credit through the American Rescue Plan. Axne says the American Rescue Plan was passed in March and it includes an increase of the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 per child 6-17 years-old or $3,600 for children five and younger. Axne says it also made families with those who are 17 eligible as well and it began earlier this month.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

For true American prosperity, make the child tax credit permanent

Last week, millions of families — 35 million, in fact — began to receive monthly advance child tax credit (CTC) payments. These payments, which amount to $300 per month for each child under 6 and $250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 to 17 from July to December, are likely to have a long-lasting positive effect on families and children throughout the country.
Louisiana Stateraynetoday.com

La. begins receiving new Child Tax Credit payments

Starting this week, 94% of Louisiana’s children — a little more than 1 million — will start receiving the first monthly payment from the newly enhanced federal Child Tax Credit. The payments are part of the historic $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law that will help reduce child poverty in the...
Newark, NJhudsontv.com

Senators Menendez & Booker Press Congress to Extend Child Tax Credit

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) Monday met with several New Jersey families who have received their first ever, enhanced monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments to discuss how their lives are impacted and to push Congress to extend the federal program benefiting 82% of New Jersey children and cutting child poverty in half.
Personal FinanceBoston Herald

Correction: Biden-Child Tax Credit story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story July 15, 2021, about the child tax credit, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Katie Strelka’s child care costs run to $1,000 a week for her two children. She said her child care costs are $1,000 a month.
Personal Financewglr.com

Expanded child tax credit arrives

Starting today, millions of parents could see extra money in their bank accounts thanks to a new expanded child tax credit. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Politicswakr.net

Federal Child Tax Credit Payments Arriving This Week Featured

Good news for parents nationwide. New Federal Child Tax Credits from the IRS go into effect today, with payments of up to $300 a month per child under age 6, and $250 a month per child ages 6 to 17. Jeanne Destro talked with Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

House Bill Would Allow Year-Round Sales of E-15 and Ethanol Blends

(Washington, DC) — A bill introduced by the Biofuels Caucus in the U-S House would overturn a federal court ruling and allow year-round sales of E-15 and higher blends of ethanol. Co-chair, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne. said, “we’re going to get language changed and codified, so that we don’t see any more of these court decisions based, really, off of old information.” Fellow Iowa Representatives Ashley Hinson, Marianette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra are co-sponsoring the measure. Axne says adverse court rulings that derailed year-round E-15 sales are based on information that’s four decades old. She cites a recent study which found using ethanol in a vehicle cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent and biodiesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent.
cbslocal.com

What Federal Child Tax Credits Mean For Minnesotans

Expanded child tax credits mean hundreds of thousands of Minnesota households will begin getting direct payments starting tomorrow, Caroline Cummings reports (2:19). WCCO 4 News At 5 - July 14, 2021.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Senator Nunn Announces Run For GOP Nomination in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

(Bondurant, IA) — State Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant plans to run for the Republican nomination for Congress in Iowa’s 3rd District. Nunn hopes to challenge Iowa’s lone Democrat in the U-S House, Congresswoman Cindy Axne. He served two terms in the Iowa House before being elected to the state Senate in 2018. Nunn is also a member of the Iowa National Guard. He’s the third Republican to announce a run for Axne’s seat. Former state legislator Mary Ann Hanusa from Council Bluffs and Nicole Hasso of Johnson are also vying for the G-O-P nomination. Axne says she’s considering seeking a third term in 2022.
Income TaxPosted by
WHIO Dayton

First child tax credit payments to be sent July 15

36 million families across the country are about to receive and important notice from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS notices going out in the mail right now detail enhanced child tax credits, the first of which are set to come out July 15th. News Center 7 spoke with Rev....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority in new poll says expanded child tax credit should not be permanent

A majority of registered voters do not think the expanded child tax credit should be permanent, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Morning Consult and Politico, found that 52 percent of registered voters think the child tax credit expansion under President Biden should “probably not” or “definitely not” be permanent, compared to just 35 percent of respondents who said the payments should “definitely” or “probably” be permanent.
Income TaxAOL Corp

TurboTax Child Tax Credit Calculator and Top 7 Requirements

The American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021 is designed to assist in the United States’ recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant part of the plan includes the broadening of the Child Tax Credit to include more families, increase the financial benefits the credit provides, and to get these benefits into the hands of the eligible taxpayers quickly through the use of Advanced Monthly Payments in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy