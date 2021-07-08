Congresswoman Axne Support Permanent Federal Child Tax Credit

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she’s working to make the temporary federal child tax credit permanent. The new credit is included in the American Rescue Plan passed in March. Staring next week, low and middle income parents of kids under the age of six will get 300 dollars a month through the end of the year, while parents of kids age six through 17 old will receive 250. Axne says nearly 200-thousand Iowa families qualify. The Iowa Democrat said during a news conference today (Thursday), ” It’s time to support working families and ensure that they can raise their kids successfully and be prepared for the world and this tax credit will directly support that.” Some critics have questioned the cost of making these tax credits permanent and others say there may be better ways to spend the money.