It’s pretty common that Quentin Tarantino can’t comment on one thing without finding the need to bash another in the next breath, and that is what happened while he was talking about how he bought the legendary Vista Theater in Los Angeles. Granted, the man bought a landmark and is going to bring it up to speed and show old-time movies and new movies that are on reels instead of digital provided he can get his hands on them, but the fact that he called out movie chains and other current theaters and alluded to the idea that they’re ‘ruining’ the experience of movies is the type of arrogant statements that have been heard from Tarantino in the past. The guy is a great director, but as far as being a genius his words tend to put the lie to that claim since while people let him off the hook since he’s ‘passionate’ about his craft, his disdain for certain parts of Hollywood becomes quite clear when he opens his mouth. The frustrating part about him, or at least one of them, is that he professes to be a lover of cinema and might even admit that things need to change now and then.