Houston, TX

Houston artist Monaleo gets her groove back in her new 'Girls Outside' music video

By Shelby Stewart
Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston's rising rap star Monaleo is making waves in the music industry once again. COMING TO HOUSTON: Live R&B music making a comeback with Lucky Daye concert this weekend. The rapper recently released her latest song and video "Girls Outside." Monaleo's latest track samples the popular radio single from rappers MO3 & OG Bobby Billions "Outside (Better Days)."

