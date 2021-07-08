Houston artist Monaleo gets her groove back in her new 'Girls Outside' music video

Street music in Boston deserves more credit than it is given. Over the past two to three years, there has been an increase in organization that has helped many artists — who come from some of the most intense areas of the city — display viable music campaigns. The best example of this is Shooterz Muzik, hailing out of Roxbury. Active for more than five years, the Shooterz Muzik camp boasts a roster of artists such as 8 Zipp, SideStreet Capo, KT Cuatro, Mulah Mitch and others. They are 100% making serious noise but the stand out of the team right now is their “1st Lady,” $hayBand$, who in her first year releasing with Shooterz has come out of nowhere surprising many with her music making abilities. She has a raw yet soft style that allows many to relate. Her street tales cosigned by her brothers on the team grow her male following while her female perspective, coming from the intense environment she grew up in, brings in support from all walks of life. This has helped lead Shooterz Muzik to being the most compelling street movement in the city right now while they continue to keep their eye out for new talent.