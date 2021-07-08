Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander on Ultimate X, Slammiversary Surprises, Option C
Impact Wrestling has a massive event on the horizon with the annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17. Not only will the show feature another Impact World Championship defense from All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega and the return of live fans, but the company is also teasing a boatload of surprises similar to last year's Slammiversary. Reigning X Division Champion Josh Alexander sat down with ComicBook recently to discuss the event, starting off with him defending his title in one of Impact's iconic match stipulations — Ultimate X. Alexander openly admitted he has wanted to take part in the match ever since it first debuted in 2003.comicbook.com
