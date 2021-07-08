Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander on Ultimate X, Slammiversary Surprises, Option C

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling has a massive event on the horizon with the annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17. Not only will the show feature another Impact World Championship defense from All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega and the return of live fans, but the company is also teasing a boatload of surprises similar to last year's Slammiversary. Reigning X Division Champion Josh Alexander sat down with ComicBook recently to discuss the event, starting off with him defending his title in one of Impact's iconic match stipulations — Ultimate X. Alexander openly admitted he has wanted to take part in the match ever since it first debuted in 2003.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petey Williams
Person
Ace Austin
Person
Trey Miguel
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Matt Bentley
Person
Frankie Kazarian
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Sabin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Wrestle#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Comicbook#Tjp#Walking Weapon#Independents#X Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Report – Impact Wrestling Is Planning To Give Josh Alexander A ‘Bigger Push’

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling officials are planning to give X-Division Champion Josh Alexander a “bigger push” in the coming weeks. Alexander will be defending his X-Division title in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. He’ll be facing Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams,...
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

NJPW Strong: Road To Tag Team Turbulence lineup announced, Impact’s Josh Alexander headlines vs. Rocky Romero

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Japan announced their full lineup for NJPW Strong: Road To Tag Team Turbulence for this Friday. The show will air live on New Japan’s streaming service NJPW World and is also available on Fite.TV on PPV at 10p.m. ET. The headline match is Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander taking on Rocky Romero.
WWE411mania.com

Impact Reportedly Planning A ‘Bigger Push’ For Josh Alexander

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently plans in Impact Wrestling for a “bigger push” for current X-Division Champion Josh Alexander. Alexander is currently set to defend his title in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary against Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel and Chris Bey.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/8: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In addition to an excellent match against Petey Williams on last week’s Impact TV show, Bey did a face turn and helped to save Williams, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander from an attack by Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton. Bey has been on a roll since his recent return and looks to be a favorite in the upcoming Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Josh Alexander says goal is to create a legacy with Ultimate X match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ahead of Slammiversary on Saturday night, Josh Alexander is looking to use the Ultimate X match to create a legacy. In an interview on the It’s My House Podcast, Alexander spoke on a variety of topics regarding the match including...
WWEf4wonline.com

Impact Wrestling notes: Moose, Josh Alexander, Chelsea Green, Vegas

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer had some notes on Impact Wrestling including the return of a former Knockouts Champion, the future for Josh Alexander and Moose and getting out of Nashville, TN, for a while. Meltzer noted that a story was going around that Moose had received...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/17 IMPACT SLAMMIVERSARY PPV PRIMER: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship, Ultimate X Match, Purrazzo vs. a mystery opponent, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The fans are back for Slammiversary 2021. Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee will open up to a limited number of fans on July 17, 2021, for what has become a PPV that is a “mystery box” of sorts. Last year’s Slammiversary saw some debuts and re-debuts thanks to a WWE roster purge, and it looks like we are in for another round of surprises, only this time with the added bonus of the “forbidden door” being open (AEW and NJPW working together in limited capacity). While it may be easy to get carried away (I feel safe to say Brian Danielson won’t be appearing although… a man can dream right?) a new influx of even a small handful of talent means new characters, storylines and match ups that will freshen things up and prevent staleness form setting in. This has definitely become one of my favorite Impact PPV just for speculation.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEringsidenews.com

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Superstars

WWE has released a number of people in the past year and a couple of them are now with Impact Wrestling. This should come as no real surprise as the free agency pool is teeming with talent. According to a report from PW Insider, Aiden English, who preforms as Drama...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
WWEComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Reportedly Returning for SummerSlam 2021

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will be returning to WWE TV at next week's Monday Night Raw, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The former WCW star was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, where he came up short in a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre that lasted less than three minutes. Sapp's report stated WWE is setting up a program between "Da Man" and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that will culminate in a match at SummerSlam. Other matches that have been rumored for SummerSlam are Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship and Edge vs. Seth Rollins.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for quite sometime now. He was last seen inside the ring at Wrestlemania 37 against Randy Orton. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that “there is still no timetable for his return to active duty for the company.”. Bray Wyatt return...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Signs Two Year Deal With AEW

The wrestling world has certainly become a little more interesting ever since the emergence of AEW as you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been working in AEW as Lance Archer’s manager for some time now, and he recently revealed during an interview with Diamond Dallas Page that he signed a two year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy