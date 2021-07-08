Brian Austin Green Reveals Where He and Ex-Wife Megan Fox's Relationship Stands
While there has been speculation that exes Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox aren't getting along, the 90210 actor is setting the record straight on Instagram. Green posted a message to fans on his Story, saying that he and Fox are good and focused on co-parenting their three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great," Green wrote. "Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other."popculture.com
Comments / 0