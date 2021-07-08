Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County; White Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA AND NAVAJO COUNTIES NEAR CARRIZO AND CIBECUE UNTIL 245 PM MST At 217 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Wagon Wheel, or 11 miles southwest of Show Low, moving southwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Carrizo, Fort Apache Reservation and White Mountain Apache Reservation.