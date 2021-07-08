Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hellertown, or near Allentown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Hellertown, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Springtown, Old Orchard, Lehigh University, Fountain Hill, Freemansburg and Coopersburg. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 74. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH