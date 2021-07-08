Cancel
Nassau County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Southeastern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wantagh, or over Freeport, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Massapequa around 520 PM EDT. Levittown, Hicksville and Amityville around 525 PM EDT. Lindenhurst, Plainview and Farmingdale around 530 PM EDT. Babylon, Melville and Woodbury around 535 PM EDT. Huntington Station, Deer Park and Dix Hills around 540 PM EDT. Islip, Brentwood and Bay Shore around 545 PM EDT. Commack, Hauppauge and Northport around 550 PM EDT. Smithtown around 555 PM EDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Babylon
