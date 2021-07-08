Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were from 6 miles northwest of Madison to 10 miles south of Vernon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison, Smyrna, Kent, Dupont, Wakefield, Middlefork, Canaan, Volga, North Madison, and Manville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH