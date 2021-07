Chicago Bears - Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears will kick off training camp on July 27, 2021. Training camp, plus the preseason games will be what sets apart players worth holding onto and those who deserve nothing better than the practice squad. Unfortunately for those players who are not worth holding onto, the team can only keep so many practice squad players. This means some of the players on the roster will be cut and look to find a place on a different organization or maybe play in the XFL.