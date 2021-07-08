Severe Weather Statement issued for Macomb, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Macomb; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHERN MACOMB COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.