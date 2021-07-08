Confluence Academy students return in droves for Summer Journey

The Summer School Reading Academy’s mission at Totaro Elementary School is to create an environment that promotes literacy, and for students to identify, understand, interpret, create, and communicate effectively by developing an appreciation for reading and having meaningful engagements with one another. The Leveled Literacy Intervention (LLI) system is used for kindergarten to 2nd grade students as well as some students in Grade 3. Leveled Literacy Intervention provides daily, intensive, small-group instruction for students with the goal of increasing literacy skills. Teachers develop lessons that transforms a traditional classroom into an engaging, enriching, and exciting one for students as they read various books during the instructional day. The culminating activity each day is “Camp Read Aloud” where guests are invited to read portions of the book Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. The amphitheater at Totaro has been transformed into a barn depicting the setting for Charlotte’s Web. Students are prompt to answer questions pertaining to each chapter utilizing phonics, vocabulary words, context clues, and recall.