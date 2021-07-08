Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Confluence Academy students return in droves for Summer Journey

St. Louis American
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 650 students enrolled in Confluence Academy’s ‘Summer Journey’ summer-school program, which is a “significant jump,” compared to 2019 according to CEO Candice Carter-Oliver, Confluence Academies. The program, run by Catapult Learning, contracts with districts and school systems across the state. About 33,000 students are enrolling in Catapult’s summer programs...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#School Districts#High School#School Systems#Confluence Academy#Summer Journey#Catapult Learning#African American#Nga#Confluence Academies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

NASD to requires all students to wear masks upcoming school year

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District officials plan for in person learning to resume at its fullest during the 2021-2022 school year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. NASD Public Relations Director Tony Fields said students at all grade levels will be required to wear masks and in person learning...
Baldwin County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

BCPSS students take future to new heights in Aviation Academy

Students in Baldwin County taking a break from desks and textbooks,as hands on learning takes on a new meaning. Baldwin County Board of Education’s Aviation Academy gives students a chance to earn high school and college credit, while working towards their certification in repairing planes of all shapes and sizes.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque Summer Academy allows young students to catch up on learning

Twelve incoming second-graders practiced writing the letter “Y” this week at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque. Teacher Lorlie Ryan moved among the tables in the classroom, helping students write uppercase and lowercase Y’s and words that start with the letter. “If we practice the best, we will be the...
Brunswick County, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

Totaro Elementary School Summer School Reading Academy

The Summer School Reading Academy’s mission at Totaro Elementary School is to create an environment that promotes literacy, and for students to identify, understand, interpret, create, and communicate effectively by developing an appreciation for reading and having meaningful engagements with one another. The Leveled Literacy Intervention (LLI) system is used for kindergarten to 2nd grade students as well as some students in Grade 3. Leveled Literacy Intervention provides daily, intensive, small-group instruction for students with the goal of increasing literacy skills. Teachers develop lessons that transforms a traditional classroom into an engaging, enriching, and exciting one for students as they read various books during the instructional day. The culminating activity each day is “Camp Read Aloud” where guests are invited to read portions of the book Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. The amphitheater at Totaro has been transformed into a barn depicting the setting for Charlotte’s Web. Students are prompt to answer questions pertaining to each chapter utilizing phonics, vocabulary words, context clues, and recall.
Missouri Statenwmissouri.edu

Northwest reminds students to return summer textbooks

Northwest Missouri State University Textbook Services is reminding students to return textbooks at the conclusion of summer courses. All textbooks for summer courses must be returned to Northwest, either in person or by shipment, by Friday, July 30, to avoid late or replacement fees for campus courses ending July 30. Textbooks for seven-week Block 2 online courses are due once those courses are complete on Friday, Aug. 13.
Jackson, MSWAPT

JMAA kicks off second aviation training academy for high school students

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority kicked off its second education and training academy Monday for high school students. The event is in partnership with Jackson Public Schools and Jackson State University. This aviation program brings high schoolers from across the metro to Hawkins Field for a week-long...
Aberdeen, SDnorthern.edu

Returning Student Move-In

You may check in directly at your residence hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 21 or 22. Please be aware that returning students may NOT check in on Aug. 20. If you wish to check in earlier than Aug. 20, please complete the Request for Early Arrival Form.
Roslyn, NYroslyn-news.com

Roslyn Summer Academy Zooming With The Bryant Library

Students in teacher Karey Hintermeister’s Summer Academy class in the Roslyn School District had fun crafting and enjoying a few stories with the Bryant Library. These second graders had so much fun. -Submitted by the Roslyn School District.
Saint Peter, MNKEYC

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masking for all students

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Academy of Pediatrics said people should mask up in schools once again. This comes after COVID-19 variants and decreasing vaccination rates are causing concern about managing the spread. The academy urges all individuals ages two and up to wear face coverings. CDC leaders...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

7 Lincoln students join Nebraska Business Honors Academy

Seven Lincoln students are among 40 incoming first-year students who have accepted invitations to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. It will be the ninth cohort since the academy's founding in 2013. The Lincoln students, listed with their academic major and high school,...
Educationkshb.com

Dedicated Teacher Built A Mobile Graduation Stage And Drove It To Students’ Homes

Walking across a stage to receive a diploma is a time-honored tradition. So when Central Algoma Secondary School, or CASS, in Ontario, was forced to cancel its graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, one teacher came up with an ingenious solution. Ray Gowlett, a health and physical education teacher, constructed a mobile graduation stage. Then, over the course of a weekend, he drove the pop-up stage to the homes of 72 graduating seniors, holding a series of mini ceremonies.
Buncombe County, NCbuncombeschools.org

Summer Academy Highlights

This week's stories are all about the Summer Academy!. “Problem-based learning encourages students to think about what they know and what they need to know, hypothesize about different approaches, connect texts and classroom activities to the problem, and present defensible solutions,” said BCS K-12 Science Curriculum Specialist Brian Maccarelli. “It opens their minds to inquiry and offers them avenues to lead their own learning.”
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

CCHS student selected to attend Craft Academy

MURRAY - Brenya Allred, a member of the class of 2023 at Calloway County High School, has been selected to attend the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University beginning August 2021. The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit academy...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

At Tucker HS summer academy, students learn soccer, English

About half of the boys speak Dari and the other half speak Spanish — but on the soccer field, they communicate in English so they can work together as a team. The 15 boys, who are ninth and tenth graders at Henrico’s J.R. Tucker High School, spend mornings on the soccer field and afternoons in the classroom learning about their favorite soccer players – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – while practicing English.

Comments / 0

Community Policy