“Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Area” open at Great Plains Art Museum

With 16 exhibits spread out across the new 17,000-square-foot space in the Great Lakes Mall, the interactive museum is a first for the area. Usually, Midwesterners seeking a fully interactive museum experience are stuck traveling to the coasts to visit places such as Candytopia in San Francisco or Color Factory in New York City. Thanks to Jason Percival that coastal domination is no longer the case, as this month marks the grand opening of WonderCleveland, a new interactive museum in the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. After testing the interactive museum waters with the temporary “Winter Wonder Cleveland” in 2019, Percival opened WonderCleveland July 1 with 16 exhibits that allow participants to touch, explore and experience exhibits that impact the world around them. Tickets for the exhibit range from $16-$19 for adults, while children are $12 and kids under three are free. Before exploring the wonders of the space, here are three things to know.