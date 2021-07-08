“Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Area” open at Great Plains Art Museum

On July 15, the public is invited to the Third Thursdays Series at the Dubois County Museum to view works of art from our collection and on loan from community members that demonstrate a new point of view. In a unique twist, artworks will be distributed throughout our exhibit galleries in locations chosen to demonstrate how context informs interpretation. Each work will demonstrate an element or principle of art such as: balance, proportion, emphasis, variety, movement, rhythm, harmony, line, shape, form, value, space, color, and texture. This is not only an opportunity to view works that have not been exhibited at the museum before, but also a chance to see how adding art to our permanent exhibits enhances the visual impact of the chosen works. A program guide will be available to direct you to the featured exhibits and art works.
Comments / 0