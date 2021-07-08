Blackpink’s Bold Neon Eyeliner Will Inspire Your Summer Looks
As a Los Angeles resident, I get excited when I see my favorite K-pop stars come to the city and bop around my favorite spots. So, I pretty much freaked out when I saw Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé at what looks to me like the Santa Monica Pier arcade. And they wouldn’t be Blackpink if they weren’t giving me neon eyeliner looks I need to try STAT. The best part? The makeup is actually easy-to-use stickers. Score.stylecaster.com
Comments / 0