Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Blackpink’s Bold Neon Eyeliner Will Inspire Your Summer Looks

By Elizabeth Denton
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a Los Angeles resident, I get excited when I see my favorite K-pop stars come to the city and bop around my favorite spots. So, I pretty much freaked out when I saw Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé at what looks to me like the Santa Monica Pier arcade. And they wouldn’t be Blackpink if they weren’t giving me neon eyeliner looks I need to try STAT. The best part? The makeup is actually easy-to-use stickers. Score.

stylecaster.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon#Bold Neon Eyeliner#Stat#Palestinian#Simi Haze Instagram#Nme#Yg Entertainment#Instagram A#Mua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Tennisthezoereport.com

Naomi Osaka Ditched Her Heels For These Comfy Shoes For Date Night

Naomi Osaka is a woman of many talents — she’s both a tennis champ and a true fashionista. On the court, Osaka wears her designated player’s uniforms, but off the court — that’s where her personal style really shines. If you take a look at her Instagram page, her outfits include an endless array of colorful dresses, graphic tops, and even trendy biker shorts. One would expect nothing less than of Osaka and her date-night outfits. She can easily balance the dressy with the casual and look both comfortable and confident in every outfit she wears.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Beyoncé's bold date look with husband Jay Z is the ultimate summer vibe

Beyoncé never misses a chance to make a fashion statement, even when she’s enjoying a casual lunch with Jay-Z. The Black Parade songstress gave us all the summer vibes as the couple touched down at a heliport in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a white-collar shirt she tied at the waist, tucked over vibrant multicolored Christopher John Rogers floral pants, according to the Daily Mail.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Wore a T-Shirt Dress With Her Face on It, as She Should

Lizzo is *feeling herself*, and her latest outfit proves it. The "Good as Hell" singer attended the JBL True Summer event at Santa Monica Pier on Thursday wearing a white t-shirt dress. But trust us, this was just any old t-shirt dress. Lizzo went all out by wearing one with wait for it . . . her face on it! Her t-shirt featured a graffiti-style illustration on it. There were dollar signs floating around her head as well as diamonds that had Louis Vuitton's logo inside them.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Beyoncé’s Colorful Minidress & Neon Wrap Sandals Are Sure to Brighten Up Your Day

Beyoncé is ready for summer, thanks to her latest outfit. The “Black is King” musician posed on Instagram last night in a retro and colorful ensemble. A yellow, orange and blue color-blocked Mara Hoffman minidress provided a base for her outfit; the Laura dress retails for $495 on MaraHoffman.com, where it’s currently on a waitlist. Beyoncé then rounded out the look with coordinating orange earrings and dark blue sunglasses plus a blue Fendi Micro Peekaboo bag.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Beyonce in Mara Hoffman

You may think that Beyonce has only one stylist but she actually works with several. She posted a new look to instagram today(July 12th) which was styled by her other stylist KJ Moody. She posed for the gram in a MARA HOFFMAN PRE-FALL 2021 color-block mini dress which was accessorized...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Let Hailey Bieber Show You How A Daytime Shimmer Eye Is Done

When you think of sparkly eye makeup, you might think of it reserved for nighttime affairs. But Hailey Bieber’s shimmer eyeshadow proves it works just as well for daytime in the right tones. The model took to Instagram to give us a peek inside “another day” in her life. That includes full, glowy glam with a light shimmery eye and low-key nude lips.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa just nailed Y2K accessorising with her latest look

ICYMI, Y2K-style accessories are officially back, and Dua Lipa has absolutely nailed the look in her latest Instagram post. Yep, chunky colourful rings and bracelets are popping up everywhere, and they're making us regret throwing out all of our fave pieces from when we were five - and it turns out Dua's a big fan too.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Toned Legs & Darker Hair In Short Black Romper At YSL Show – Photos

Hailey Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black romper when she attended the YSL fashion show in Italy on July 14. Hailey Baldwin, 24, showed off her incredibly long and toned legs when she wore a black velvet romper to the YSL fashion show in Venice, Italy on July 14. The model rocked a halterneck black velvet one-piece with super short flow shorts and a thick black leather belt cinched around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, heels, and a much darker hairdo.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Paris Jackson Added a Peekaboo Layer of Green Under Her Blonde Hair

Paris Jackson exudes rockstar energy, and her latest hair change only adds to her overall vibe. While the musician, actress, and model has kept her hair pretty consistent over the past few years—rocking dirty blonde, shaggy locks that suit her style well—she recently decided to add some color to the mix. Seen in an Instagram photo posted by her stylist, Jackson is now sporting an under-layer of emerald green hair, making her already effortlessly cool beachy waves look even cooler.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Hailey Shows How To Wear The Sexy Summer Playsuit In Venice

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Vegas to Venice, Hailey Bieber jetted to the Floating City to catch the Saint Laurent menswear spring/summer 2022 show yesterday. Her Instagram...
Beauty & Fashionfeelingthevibe.com

Selena Gomez Swimsuit Collab: See Her Collection with La’Mariette Inside!

Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, producer, makeup brand owner, and now, she’s adding another title to her resume: swimwear designer. The Rare Beauty founder recently launched her own collection of swimsuits in collaboration with her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’ brand, La’Mariette. The line delivers quality suits with amazing color, making it absolutely perfect for summer. Get more details below, including some stunning photos of Selena modeling the line!

Comments / 0

Community Policy