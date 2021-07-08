Blackpink’s Bold Neon Eyeliner Will Inspire Your Summer Looks

Naomi Osaka is a woman of many talents — she’s both a tennis champ and a true fashionista. On the court, Osaka wears her designated player’s uniforms, but off the court — that’s where her personal style really shines. If you take a look at her Instagram page, her outfits include an endless array of colorful dresses, graphic tops, and even trendy biker shorts. One would expect nothing less than of Osaka and her date-night outfits. She can easily balance the dressy with the casual and look both comfortable and confident in every outfit she wears.