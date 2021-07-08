Cancel
New York City, NY

Lawyers granted slight delay in opening of R. Kelly trial

By TOM HAYS Associated Press
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly were granted a little more time Thursday to prepare his defense for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial in New York City. At a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said jury selection would go forward on Aug. 9 as originally planned but agreed to delay opening statements until Aug. 18 rather than start the openings right after the panel is picked.

