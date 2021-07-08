Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Gary L. Sams

kscbnews.net
 13 days ago

Gary L. Sams, age 78, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Family Health and Rehabilitation in Wichita Kansas. He was born October 29, 1942, in Perry, Oklahoma, the son of Lloyd and Livona (Stratton) Sams. Gary owned and operated Gary’s Body Shop for over 45 years. He enjoyed building street...

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gary S Body Shop#Baylor Pool#Inurnment#Gary Sams Memorial Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Fergus County, MTLewistown News-Argus

Gary R. Nelson

Gary R. Nelson 86, of Moore was called home to his Lord and Savior on July 9, 2021. He was born April 7, 1935 at home, south of Moore, the son of Archie F. and Alta I. (Thomas) Nelson. He attended the Trout Creek School until the eighth grade where he learned to hate macaroni and cheese because his teacher made it every day for lunch. After eighth grade, he attended Moore Public School, until he graduated in 1953.
Oskaloosa, IAOskaloosa Herald

Columnist Gary Moore dies

Family members of Gary Moore, who wrote a syndicated column that appeared in the Oskaloosa Herald, say the writer has died. He was 66. Moore had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. He wrote a weekly lifestyle newspaper column entitled "Positively Speaking" that appeared in more than 60 newspapers worldwide.
Walters, OKmarlowreview.com

Gary Copass

Funeral Services at New Salem Baptist Church, northwest of Walters, OK, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Wesley Robertson officiating with eulogy by Rick Shondelmyer. Interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Gary Dean Copass was born to Grover Dean and Emma Jean (Palmer) Copass on December 19, 1954 in Lindsey, OK and departed this life in Walters, OK on July 4, 2021 at the age of 66 years, 6 months and 15 days. Gary grew up in Walters from the age of 6. He married Glenda Kay Hutto on February 17, 1971 and soon entered the U.S. Air Force at 16 years of age. To the union 2 children where born, Katie Sue and Gary Michael. He later married Mitzi Iona Lovett on February 11, 1977 at New Salem Baptist Church, and they added Helen and Jason. Coming out of the service Gary worked with his dad at Copass Roofing. He then worked at the family service station, was a farm hand, did welding for a time, worked for the US Postal Service in the early 1980’s and then did Piping into the 1990’s. He hauled new trailers cross country for a time and the couple eventually moved to Marlow where he worked for Marlow Public Schools. He tried his hand a Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning and soon moved to Arkansas working for Ozark Cedar Mill. His last employment was with F&F Supply in Sims, AR, doing plastics welding, which he thoroughly enjoyed. The couple returned to Oklahoma in 2009. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and leather craft, and they camped when the kids were younger. He was an avid gardener, loved farming and watching the cows. Gary was truly a gentle man and a kind soul. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Copass; Survivors include, his mother, Jean Copass of Duncan, his wife Mitzi of 44 years; 4 children, Katie Sue Copass of Lawton, Gary Michael Copass of Geronimo, Helen Marie Bridges of Mt. Ida, AR, Jason Copass and Kate of Fetcher, OK; 4 siblings and spouses, Janet and Gary Huckabay of Thompson Station, TN, Keith and Sherrie Copass of Walters, Archie Lynn Copass of Duncan, Marla and Dennis Richardson of Waurika, OK; 16 grandkids, Joshua, Wesley, Danielle, Christian, Victoria, Callie, Caleb, Owen, Ella, Emmalee, Mae, Amos, John Luke, Brock, Asher, Maverick; 2 great granddaughters, Maddi and Eleanor; several nieces and nephews, other beloved relatives and friends.
Radford, VANRVNews

Hinkley, Jr., Gary Daniel

Gary Daniel Hinkley, Jr., 41, of Radford, passed away on July 6, 2021. He is survived by his dad, Gary Hinkley; mom, Phyllis Epperly; sisters, Tressa Hinkley, Kimberly Cook (Anthony); nieces and nephews, Alyssa Bishop, Kayleigh Cook, Madison Cook, Pvt. Robert Lee Fox, Jr., and Logan Fox; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as special friend, Robert ‘Jake’ Fox.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Gary Michael

Gary Michael, 86, of Wenatchee, formerly of Cashmere, died Saturday, July 3, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Gary Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MilitaryCarbon County News

Gary Race Memorial Service

The family of Gary Race invites everyone to join us for a celebration of his life with military honors on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Anipro Event Center. Lunch will be served.
Sycamore, OHDaily Chief-Union

Gary Gregg

SYCAMORE — Gary G. Gregg, of 302 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, died at 8:38 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at home. He was 85. At Gary’s request there will be no funeral service at this time. Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy