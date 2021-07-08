Cancel
Colorado State

The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous Set for October 2

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalida, CO – Brought to you by the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and the Salida Chamber of Commerce, the 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous will take place on Saturday, October 2 in historic Salida, CO, against a backdrop of beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River. Coming back for its third year, the Pre-Vous, an intimate gathering featuring light food and 20 breweries pouring exclusive beers not available at the Brewers Rendezvous, will occur the night before on October 1 at the historic SteamPlant Event Center. Tickets for both events go on sale online on July 12 at 12 p.m.

www.brewbound.com

