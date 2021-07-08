Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dogfish Head & Tipsy Scoop Launch Hazy-O! Dairy-Free Ice Cream

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, DE – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is incredibly excited to announce the release of Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream, a first-of-its-kind, oat milk-based dessert inspired by one of its best-selling beers, Hazy-O!. Created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop – an artisanal ice cream brand that blends rich, hand-crafted ice cream with alcohol for the perfect boozy treat – Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is hitting shelves just in time for National Ice Cream Day and will be available for purchase nationwide.

www.brewbound.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Oat Milk#Alcohol#Distillery#Food Drink#Milton#National Ice Cream Day#Tipsyscoop#Eats#Chesapeake Maine#Thetasting Room Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Marble Falls, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Get the scoop on Highland Lakes ice cream shops

After working at Nelly’s ice cream shop for two years, Maria Hernandez views making its creamy concoctions as a labor of love. Each day, she arrives at the Marble Falls shop, 1808 U.S. 281 North, with a smile and a Rolodex of memorized recipes, said manager Luz Fernandez, who is also Hernandez's niece.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Here’s the Scoop: We All Scream for Ice Cream

July is National Ice Cream Month. But wait! Isn't every month Ice Cream Month?! Yes, pretty much. The International Dairy Food Association shares that Americans consume about 22 pounds of ice cream and related frozen desserts each year. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation that July was National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday in July (this year, July 18) is National Ice Cream Day.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Score Free Scoops And Major Discounts With These Ice Cream Day Deals

Ice cream stans can keep those Sunday scaries at bay on July 18, thanks to an unofficial food holiday dedicated to the dessert of summer. It’s basically the sweetest day of the year, and it’s fitting that there are so many National Ice Cream Day deals for 2021 to help you score discounts and freebies on your scoop or pint of choice. From a $7.18 two-night stay in a real ice cream truck to BOGO sundaes and cones, here are the best deals you can take advantage of this year.
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

Aba’s Frozen Cocktail Recipe

Happy hours outings at Aba is meant to be shared by groups of at least 4 to 5 people at a time. It’s time to round up your crew to enjoy housemade watering cans that include their refreshing craft cocktails like:. Shady Beach: Grey Goose Strawberry & lemongrass, pineapple, ginger,...
Williams, AZBrewbound.com

Grand Canyon Brewing Expands Its RTD Offering

Williams, AZ – When Grand Canyon Brewing expanded to include a distillery in 2017, they knew the possibilities were endless on what type of spirits they could make, flavors they could try and product extensions they could create. By 2019, they were testing out ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages with the creation of Orange Blossom and Prickly Pear based vodkas. Today, they have five products in the market including vodka, rum and gin based canned beverage.
Restaurantscolumbusnavigator.com

Cream & Sugar Is Headed To Budd Dairy Food Hall

You can have Budd Dairy Food Hall without a little dairy. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has added a new partner to Budd Dairy, an ice cream cart by Cream & Sugar. Now, visitors to the food hall can cool off on the rooftop patio with some delicious ice cream. Cream &...
Restaurantsagrinews-pubs.com

Nyman: Here’s the scoop on National Ice Cream Month

If the rising summer temperatures have you craving a scoop or two of ice cream, you are in luck: July happens to be National Ice Cream Month. Did you know the average American eats about 48 pints of ice cream per year? With this kind of love for ice cream and an ever-growing array of options and innovations, observing National Ice Cream Month only gets easier year after year.
Food & Drinks1069morefm.com

The Average Person Will Eat 39 Scoops of Ice Cream This Summer

You can eat ice cream guilt-free as a kid. But even as adults, we’re not slowing down much. The average Americans plan to eat 39 scoops of it this summer. A new poll found 1 in 5 adults still have an emotional response when they hear an ice cream truck, and our favorite flavors are chocolate, cookies-and-cream, and vanilla.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Domino

This Ice Cream Scoop Might Be $17, But It Cuts Through Even the Most Frozen Pints

Last summer I found myself surrounded by ice cream. In my cabinet? A Cuisinart ice cream maker. Across the street? An addictive Indian-inspired ice cream shop. And in my freezer? A generously gifted assortment of vegan ice cream. There are worse places to find yourself in the middle of July, I’m aware. But there was one very important element missing from my frozen dessert life: a scoop.
RestaurantsPosted by
Outsider.com

National Ice Cream Day 2021: How and Where to Snag Free Scoops

Few things are better on a hot day than ice cream. It doesn’t matter if it’s in a bowl, a cone, or in the middle of a sundae. ice cream is the perfect summer treat. With so many flavors out there, there is a cold sweet treat for just about everybody. If you’re looking for an excuse to pick up something cold and sweet today, we’ve got you covered. Today is National Ice Cream Day. Yes, it’s a legitimate national holiday. You can celebrate the holiday by hitting up several places for a free holiday scoop.
Mint Hill, NCminthilltimes.com

FREE ICE CREAM FOR YOU!

Save The Date and get your FREE ice cream courtesy of 1st Choice Properties 🍧😍. Bring your kids and enjoy a yummy treat! 🍧🍧🍧. July 22 | 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm | Mint Hill Village (UPS PARKING LOT)
Restaurantsdayton.com

Scoop up these deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

All our dairy dreams are coming true this month. President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. “Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim July 1984...
Food & DrinksYoga Journal

When It’s 100 Degrees Outside, Scoop This No-Churn Vegan Ice Cream

Once the dog days of summer arrive and the weather shifts from “pleasantly warm” to “too hot to move,” there’s really only one thing that hits the spot: Ice cream—but not the kind that’s dense with dairy and loaded with rich flavors. What you really need in that situation is this no-churn vegan ice cream that has the zip of lime, the tropical creaminess of coconut, and a little extra silkiness courtesy of some avocado.
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Video: Coconut Key Lime Creme Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
Restaurantsperfumerflavorist.com

Kraft Mac & Cheese Launches Ice Cream

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is partnering with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to launch Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream. To create the ice cream, Van Leeuwen churned the cheesiness of the macaroni and cheese into its ice cream made with only a few ingredients and with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

New Montrose ice cream shop opens with unique scoops

Barbecue brisket. Cacio e pepe. Jalapeño cornbread. Tomato tarragon. No, not special dishes at Houston restaurants, but very special flavors at a unique Houston ice cream store. Craft Creamery, a Montrose scoop shop that specializes in small-batch, French-pot method ice cream, is celebrating its official launch this week at 1338...

Comments / 0

Community Policy