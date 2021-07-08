Dogfish Head & Tipsy Scoop Launch Hazy-O! Dairy-Free Ice Cream
MILTON, DE – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is incredibly excited to announce the release of Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream, a first-of-its-kind, oat milk-based dessert inspired by one of its best-selling beers, Hazy-O!. Created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop – an artisanal ice cream brand that blends rich, hand-crafted ice cream with alcohol for the perfect boozy treat – Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is hitting shelves just in time for National Ice Cream Day and will be available for purchase nationwide.www.brewbound.com
