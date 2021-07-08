Dogfish Head & Tipsy Scoop Launch Hazy-O! Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Few things are better on a hot day than ice cream. It doesn’t matter if it’s in a bowl, a cone, or in the middle of a sundae. ice cream is the perfect summer treat. With so many flavors out there, there is a cold sweet treat for just about everybody. If you’re looking for an excuse to pick up something cold and sweet today, we’ve got you covered. Today is National Ice Cream Day. Yes, it’s a legitimate national holiday. You can celebrate the holiday by hitting up several places for a free holiday scoop.