Pfizer Says It Is Developing a Covid Booster Shot to Target the Highly Transmissible Delta Variant

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC
nbcboston.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they are developing a Covid-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant. Clinical studies could begin as early as August, subject to regulatory approvals. Executives from Pfizer and BioNtech have repeatedly said people will likely need a booster shot, or third dose, within 12...

