LeBron James Got 4 Times the Number of Abusive Messages of Other Athletes, per Study

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes on the planet, but he was also the recipient of the most abuse on Twitter among athletes over the last year. According to a study by sports betting website Pickwise, James received 122,568 abusive messages between June 2020 and June 2021, or about 336 abusive messages per day (h/t Chris Pugh of the Akron Beacon Journal), the most among all current or former professional athletes.

