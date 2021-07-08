Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bartlett Native Jacob Wilson called up by the Oakland Athletics (AUDIO from Jason Smith)

Posted by 
92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 13 days ago

Bartlett Native Jacob Wilson called up by the Oakland Athletics (AUDIO from Jason Smith) Bartlett Native Jacob Wilson called up by the Oakland Athletics (AUDIO from Jason Smith) Bartlett Native Jacob Wilson called up by the Oakland Athletics

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

132
Followers
780
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#Triple A Las Vegas#Memphis Redbird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

A’s place Chad Pinder on injured list, call up Jacob Wilson

The injuries are piling up in the Oakland A’s lineup. The A’s announced Thursday morning that they’ve placed super-sub Chad Pinder on the 10-day injured list. The diagnosis is a strained right hamstring. The injury occurred on the final play of Oakland’s loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday. With...
MLBnorthgwinnettvoice.com

Buford’s Brandon Marsh makes MLB debut for Los Angeles Angels against the Mariners

Brandon Marsh, a 2016 Buford High School graduate made his major league debut on Sunday for the Los Angeles Angels in their game against the Mariners. Marsh was called up to the big leagues to help fill in the ranks in the team’s outfield where he started in center field. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Angels’ 7-4 loss to the Mariners.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's place Chad Pinder (hamstring) on IL, call up infielder Jacob Wilson

HOUSTON - The A’s placed utilityman Chad Pinder on the injured list with a right hamstring strain and called up infielder Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas before Thursday’s series finale in Houston. Pinder was injured on the last play of Oakland’s loss Wednesday night. He was running out a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Akil Baddoo is a Fidrych phenomenon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is capturing the imagination of Tigers fans like a certain right-handed pitcher did in 1976. The Summer of the Bird will always be my main introduction to Detroit Tigers baseball as we lived with each thrilling start by young Mark Fidrych. Here we are 45 years later and for the first time, I can recall another young player has burst out of nowhere to capture the hearts and imaginations of the Tigers faithful. Akil Baddoo has the mojo the Bird provided once upon a time. Perhaps Baddoo is Bird-lite right now…but it’s growing daily. More on this later.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jacob Wilson making first MLB start for Athletics Sunday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson is making his first MLB start on Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Wilson appeared off the bench as a pinch-hitter on Saturday, but he's ready to make his MLB lineup debut. He'll get the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order against Rangers starter Kolby Allard.
MLBarcamax.com

Jason Mackey: Six (non-trade) questions setting up Pirates' second half

They are going to trade players. We know this. Given the Pirates’ ongoing need to acquire more talent and position themselves well for future seasons, it would be flat-out stunning if Adam Frazier, Richard Rodriguez and Tyler Anderson were still here in August. But the second half of the 2021...
MLBfangraphs.com

FanGraphs Audio: Emily Messina and Emma Tiedemann Call From Double-A

On this edition of FanGraphs Audio, we are joined by a pair of broadcasters from the Double-A Northeast league before a discussion about this week’s All-Star festivities. To start things off, David Laurila welcomes Emily Messina, broadcast and media manager for the Reading Fightin’ Phils, and Emma Tiedemann, director of broadcasting and voice of the Portland Sea Dogs. The duo share the stories of their respective backgrounds and roads to calling games at the minor league level, as well as what a day in the life looks like for their positions now. Emily and Emma also get a chance to talk about some of the most impressive prospects on their squads, including Triston Casas, Ethan Lindow, and Grant Williams, as well as some of their favorite major league stars. [2:35]
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox roster moves: Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck called up from Triple-A Worcester; Austin Brice designated for assignment; Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring strain) placed on injured list

Before opening up what is now a three-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx on Friday night, the Red Sox made a flurry of roster moves. First off, outfield prospect Jarren Duran was selected to the major-league roster from Triple-A Worcester. In order to create room for Duran on both the 26-man and 40-man rosters, right-handed reliever Austin Brice was designated for assignment.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets claim RHP Roel Ramirez off waivers from St. Louis (Report)

The Mets are adding an arm to the organization in the midst of numerous injuries, claiming right-hander Roel Ramirez. Jacob deGrom is on the injured list and so is David Peterson, while Robert Stock left Tuesday’s start with a hamstring injury. Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have also yet to make appearances this season. Additionally, Joey Lucchesi and Dellin Betances are done for the year.
MLBPosted by
CNN

Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo

As Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline approaches, no single player's trade value is rising as fast as Joey Gallo's. The two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner got off to a tepid start, but he's more recently been on fire ever since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances coincided with a widespread decrease in spin rate. He homered 13 times in 18 games leading up to the All-Star break.
MLBMLB

Jarren Duran to be called up (source)

The buzz started in early May -- the first week of the Triple-A season. That’s when everyone in Red Sox Nation started to speculate on the timetable for No. 3 prospect Jarren Duran getting called up to the Majors. The answer finally came on Wednesday, as a source told MLB.com...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Roster: Victor Gonzalez Reinstated From Injured List, Jake Reed Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day injured list and optioned Jake Reed to Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of the series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday the Dodgers would swap relief pitchers in order to add a fresh arm to their bullpen, and indicated Gonzalez was a likely addition after he appeared in one rehab game for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.
MLBDaily Iberian

Devin Williams | RHP

The reigning National League rookie and reliever of the year was warming up to enter Milwaukee’s game Friday night when he reported an issue with his elbow and the Brewers opted to take a precautionary approach and put their set-up man on the shelf to keep him in top shape for the stretch run.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets' Jacob deGrom (forearm) scratched from Monday start

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was scratched from his upcoming Monday start against the Cincinnati Reds due to forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas said prior to Saturday's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Rojas said deGrom experienced issues during Friday's side throwing session. Rojas said an MRI exam revealed...
MLBespn960sanangelo.com

Rangers Manager Basically Confirmed Joey Gallo is Getting Traded

The Texas Rangers are a bad baseball team. Nearly 100 games into the season the Rangers are well on their way to 100 losses. This poor season comes a year after the team had the second-worst record in baseball in the COVID-19 plagued season of 2020. The first week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy