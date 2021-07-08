Bartlett Native Jacob Wilson called up by the Oakland Athletics (AUDIO from Jason Smith)

On this edition of FanGraphs Audio, we are joined by a pair of broadcasters from the Double-A Northeast league before a discussion about this week’s All-Star festivities. To start things off, David Laurila welcomes Emily Messina, broadcast and media manager for the Reading Fightin’ Phils, and Emma Tiedemann, director of broadcasting and voice of the Portland Sea Dogs. The duo share the stories of their respective backgrounds and roads to calling games at the minor league level, as well as what a day in the life looks like for their positions now. Emily and Emma also get a chance to talk about some of the most impressive prospects on their squads, including Triston Casas, Ethan Lindow, and Grant Williams, as well as some of their favorite major league stars. [2:35]