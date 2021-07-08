Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Facing criticism, US narrows suggested users for Alzheimer's drug

By Philippe LOPEZ
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tKZc_0arNhbiN00
Alzheimer's patients participate in physical activity at Village Landais Alzheimer in Dax, southwestern France /AFP/File

The US drug regulator on Thursday said only people with mild dementia should receive the first new Alzheimer's medicine in decades, after facing intense backlash from many in the medical community over its authorization.

Biogen's Aduhelm received an "accelerated approval" by the Food and Drug Administration in June, despite the fact that an independent expert panel advising the agency found insufficient evidence of its benefit.

"Since the agency approved Aduhelm, prescribers and other stakeholders have expressed confusion regarding the intended population for treatment," FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in a statement sent to AFP.

"It was important to clarify the intent of currently approved labeling for prescribers; specifically, that it is appropriate to initiate treatment in patients with the mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stages of Alzheimer's disease," he added.

The new label is consistent with the patient population studied in clinical trials.

While it doesn't stop physicians prescribing Aduhelm to patients in more advanced stages of the disease, it is a notable reversal.

Aduhelm, an intravenously infused monoclonal antibody, also known by its generic name aducanumab, was tested in two late-stage human trials, known as Phase 3 trials.

It convincingly showed a reduction in the build-up of a protein called beta-amyloid, which creates a plaque in the brain tissue of Alzheimer's patients.

But whether this correlated with a reduction in cognitive decline is not certain -- one study suggested it did, while the other did not.

As a result, many experts reacted with dismay at Aduhelm's approval, and at least three of the 11-member independent committee that voted unanimously against recommending the drug to the FDA subsequently resigned.

Beyond the false hope it might offer for patients and loved ones, Aduhelm's whopping price tag of $56,000 a year could cost Medicare, the federally run insurance program for elderly Americans, tens of billions of dollars a year, experts argued.

"With Alzheimer's disease affecting six million Americans, the financial and human implications of the approval are staggering," wrote Vinay Prasad, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, in an op-ed in Medpage Today.

The Alzheimer's Association reacted positively to Thursday's announcement.

"We appreciate the FDA's thoughtful consideration and response to the Alzheimer's Association and others in the community including physicians, researchers and patients to ensure this treatment is prescribed only to those who may see benefit," the group said.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Village Landais Alzheimer#Afp File#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Industrywfxb.com

FDA Issues Warning on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

The FDA has issued a warning about a potential rare neurological complication with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Yesterday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson and Johnson’s Coronavirus vaccine to warn of the possible increased risk of the complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. It’s a disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. Each year in the U.S. an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people are diagnosed with the syndrome. The FDA says 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been filed with the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event reporting system out of 12.8 million doses given. In most of the cases, symptoms began about two weeks following the initial shot and mostly within males older than 50. 95 of the 100 reports involved people who needed hospitalization and one person died. If people who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson shot notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads, they should seek medical attention. Other symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing, double vision and bowel or bladder control issues. The CDC and FDA are monitoring cases of the syndrome that have been reported.
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

FDA-approved drugs may slow, reverse Alzheimer’s damage

Researchers have identified potential new treatment targets for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as existing drugs that have therapeutic potential against these targets. The potential targets are defective proteins that lead to the buildup of amyloid in the brain, contributing to the onset of problems with memory and thinking that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The 15 existing drugs the researchers identified have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for other purposes, providing the possibility of clinical trials that could begin sooner than is typical, the researchers say.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Biogen Faces FDA Probe of Alzheimer’s Drug Approval; Stock Falls

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter,. Janet Woodcock. , the agency’s acting...
Healthbiospace.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Falls into FDA Limbo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has written a letter to biopharmaceutical firm Ardelyx Inc. citing "deficiencies" found in its evaluation of the latter's new drug to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD). In the letter dated July 13, 2021, the regulatory body said that it found an issue with...
Healthmegadoctornews.com

FDA Alzheimer’s Drug Gets Accelerated Approval, but today FDA adds restrictions

UPDATE: The FDA has now issued restrictions to this treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, a debilitating disease affecting 6.2 million Americans. Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. Accelerated approval can be based on the drug’s effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients, with a required post-approval trial to verify that the drug provides the expected clinical benefit.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

FDA Narrows Label To Recommend Use Of Biogen's Aduhelm In Mild Alzheimer's Patients

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are lower after the company announced an updated label for its recently-approved Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm. What Happened: Biogen, which is partnering with Japan's Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTC:ESALY) for Aduhelm, said the Food and Drug Administration updated the label for the treatment to emphasize the disease stages studied in the clinical trial.
HealthWebMD

Controversial New Alzheimer's Drug: Why Some Patients Say Yes

July 7, 2021 -- Rolfe Johnson is a glass-half-full kind of guy, but also a realist. As a longtime attorney in Houston, only recently retired, he specialized in taking companies public, so he is also a man who knows how to do his homework. Johnson also has Alzheimer’s disease. So,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy