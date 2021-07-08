Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

A brand new adventure awaits families at LEGOLAND New York Resort

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to be immersed in a “Land of Lego Magic!”? We sure are! LEGOLAND New York Resort is opening just 60 miles from New York City and today we're getting an exclusive first look at the new park. Julie Estrada, Head of Public Relations Merlin Entertainments, and Matt Besterman, the Public Relations Manager at LEGOLAND New York Resort are joining us this morning from the new park with a sneak-peek a the attractions and adventures that await!

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legoland New York#New York City#Adventure#Legoland New York Resort#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lego
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

LEGOLAND Hotel set to open in New York

NEW YORK — The LEGOLAND Hotel in New York is almost open for business. The hotel just announced it will open for overnight bookings beginning on Aug. 6 following the opening of LEGOLAND New York Resort on July 9. This will be the first and only Lego-themed hotel in the...
New York City, NYmediapost.com

'Allure' Extends Brand With Store In New York

Allure magazine has entered the retail arena with a store on Lafayette St. in the SoHo section of New York City. The store, which features a curated selection of over 280 makeup, hair-care and skincare products, serves as a physical extension of the Allure brand, according to parent Conde Nast. Opened on July 1, it is being run in partnership with the STÔUR Group.
Relationshipslonelyplanet.com

New York with kids: discover why it's surprisingly family friendly

Think of New York City and you probably summon a mixture of mental images from a lifetime absorbing its literature, music, theatre and films. But what is the city to a kid; and is it a good place to visit as a family? A decade into parenting, writer Tasmin Waby headed to the city that never sleeps with her daughters in tow.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

New Adventures Await on the World-famous Jungle Cruise and Disney Imagineers are on Board with More Humor, More Wildlife, More Fun

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Shannon Swanson. As you may have heard through the jungle vine, the world-famous Jungle Cruise will begin booking official tours once again on July 16 at Disneyland park. Alberta Falls, proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd., is also preparing for explorers at Magic Kingdom Park, where this classic experience will be complete this summer. Disney Imagineers have collaborated on this bicoastal project to create new characters who come from around the world, with an expanded storyline and some fun surprises for you to discover.
Florida Statethrillgeek.com

LEGOLAND Florida Resort Announces Christmas & Halloween Details

BRICK OR TREAT – Saturdays & Sundays in October. Brick or Treat activities include trick or treating around the Theme Park complete with frightfully fun character interactions, larger-than-afterlife LEGO builds, and meet-and-greet opportunities with ghoulish LEGO characters making appearances on event dates only. Guests can enjoy one-of-a-kind live shows, special decorations throughout the park and take a bite out of a variety of Halloween-themed snacks.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Wanna stay in a potato? Airbnb unique stays are booking up fast!

From a treehouse to a giant potato hotel, searches for unique homes on Airbnb have increased by 94% in 2021 compared to 2019, with hosts of unique stays collectively earning $300 million globally! Kristie Wolfe, host of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, is joining us now to talk about her experience and other unique stays you can find on Airbnb.
Oxford, CTStamford Advocate

Aeroturn Turnstiles Deployed At Brand New Mega Style Las Vegas Resort

OXFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has joined forces with Bombard Electric LLC, an MDU Construction Services Company who is a leader in electrical contracting and Titan Systems on the LV side of the equation to implement Aeroturn’s turnstile solution at two employee entranceways at the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas. As the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade with a grand opening in June 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas seamlessly blends the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the international Resorts World brand. This mega style hotel is situated at the north end of the Las Vegas strip across from the Las Vegas Convention Center and 250-store Fashion Show Mall. The resort is situated on nearly 88 acres and is one of the largest hotel construction projects in the U.S. and boasts 3,500 luxury guest rooms/suites, a next-generation gaming floor, over 40 world-class food/beverage options, and a 5,000-capacity theatre. When it came to securing the employee entrances, only the best perimeter protection solution out there could be considered; and that solution was hands down Aeroturn Turnstiles.
Travelmariposagazette.com

Adventure awaits at Sonora Pass

Kennedy Lake reflects Kennedy Peak in the Emigrant Wilderness. Hike to the summit of 11,459-foot Sonora Peak, a half-day outing with a spectacular mountain view. Take an equestrian tour of the Emigrant Wilderness. Or, simply camp out of your car in the Stanislaus National Forest, no reservations needed and free in many places.
New York City, NYlocalsyr.com

Build Your Summer Vacation to LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND New York is officially open for the summer. Located in the Hudson Valley in the town of Goshen, it is around 60 miles northwest of New York City and about a 3-3 ½ hour drive from Syracuse. The park is operating on a contactless system so you won’t be...
Traveltelegraphherald.com

Family travel 5: Adventures await for those eager to explore again

Our travel options are expanding. From luxury bucket-list journeys to adventures much closer to home, families are opting to explore once more. If you are among those who are eager to get going, here are five ideas to consider. The ultimate African adventure. Return to travel in style with an...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Makeover Alert! Resort Brand Calypso St. Barth Is Back With A New Guise

It’s Calypso St. Barth, 2.0. The resort lifestyle brand is back, relaunching today as a direct-to-consumer business model, with a chic new lookbook to go alongside it. Now under president M. Oliver Regan and Solera, the creative leadership behind sustainable surf lifestyle brand ANSEA, the New York City-based brand founded in 1992 with a nod to the island to global travel and the spirit of St. Barth is preparing for a whole new chapter. In a release, Regan said that the brand looked back at its heritage in order to determine a purpose-driven path forward. Sustainability is also front of mind, with.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Glossier Is the Most Popular Beauty Brand in New York

Cosmetify has crunched the numbers to find the most popular beauty brands in the country, as well as in every state. “We wanted to explore how the beauty brands compare when analyzed on a smaller scale, such as by city or state. To do this, we collected the search data for each brand and brand-product combination for each US state as well as for the 50 most populous US cities. This was then presented in a visual format so that we could reveal how beauty preferences differ around the country, from state to state and city to city,” Cosmetify stated.
LifestyleFodorsTravel

This Is How You Can Experience New York’s Brand New Harry Potter Store

Home > Destinations > USA > New York > New York City > Family • Shopping. Another chapter in the Wizarding World has begun with Harry Potter New York. Home to the biggest selection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast merchandise found under one roof, this three-story space in Manhattan’s Flatiron District is the world’s only official Harry Potter flagship store.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy