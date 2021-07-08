A brand new adventure awaits families at LEGOLAND New York Resort

OXFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has joined forces with Bombard Electric LLC, an MDU Construction Services Company who is a leader in electrical contracting and Titan Systems on the LV side of the equation to implement Aeroturn’s turnstile solution at two employee entranceways at the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas. As the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade with a grand opening in June 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas seamlessly blends the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the international Resorts World brand. This mega style hotel is situated at the north end of the Las Vegas strip across from the Las Vegas Convention Center and 250-store Fashion Show Mall. The resort is situated on nearly 88 acres and is one of the largest hotel construction projects in the U.S. and boasts 3,500 luxury guest rooms/suites, a next-generation gaming floor, over 40 world-class food/beverage options, and a 5,000-capacity theatre. When it came to securing the employee entrances, only the best perimeter protection solution out there could be considered; and that solution was hands down Aeroturn Turnstiles.