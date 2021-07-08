Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints confirm previous interest in Tom Brady

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfcsn_0arNhKu800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poQw8_0arNhKu800

The New Orleans Saints are set to watch Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill battle it out to replace the recently-retired Drew Brees during training camp.

But in a parallel universe, Tom Brady might have been a member of the Saints.

Let us explain. Once Brady hit free agency back in March of 2020, it became increasingly clear that he was going to leave the New England Patriots after winning six Super Bowls in two decades with the organization.

Among the teams linked to Brady were these New Orleans Saints. The one hiccup? The aforementioned Brees opted to play one more season. This led to recent speculation that the Saints were close to signing Brady. While that has not been confirmed, New Orleans’ brass is not denying that it had interest in landing the seven-time champion.

New Orleans Saints were in fact interested in signing Tom Brady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0walen_0arNhKu800
Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“All I can say is this. As soon as Drew made the decision that he was gonna play again last year, then that’s the route we were going. That’s probably all I’m gonna say to that,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told NFL reporter Adam Schein in a recent podcast .

The Saints were in somewhat of a holding pattern early on during the 2020 NFL offseason. That could very well be one of the reasons Tom Terrific landed in Tampa Bay and ultimately led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the team.

Brees, 42, opted to return for a 20th NFL season, throwing for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. However, it became increasingly clear as the season progressed that he was hitting that inevitable wall we’ve seen from other great quarterbacks of the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJT11_0arNhKu800 Also Read:
Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill: Full breakdown of New Orleans Saints QB competition

For their part, the New Orleans Saints finished with a 12-4 record and as the AFC South champions before falling to the Brady-led Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

As for Brady and his Buccaneers, the rest is history. Continuing to spit in the face of Father Time, the 43-year-old Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He then led Tampa to an upset win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Fast forward several months, and the Buccaneers are again odds-on favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are set to embark on a season of transition with either Winston or Hill under center.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfc#Portland Trail Blazers#Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
News Break
Super Bowl LV
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Bucs Could Face Major Punishment From The NFL

The NFL world learned last week that Tom Brady played the entire 2020-21 season with a torn MCL. Talk about a legend. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they could face a massive punishment from the NFL for keeping the injury a secret. The Bucs never listed Brady on their injury report...
NFLPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Was Richard Sherman About To Sign With The New Orleans Saints?

NFL star defenseman, Richard Sherman, was booked into jail today on a burglary domestic violence charge. As recently as yesterday, there was a report that Sherman and the New Orleans Saints have had multiple contract discussions and his landing there was still, "a real possibility". UPDATE: @AdamSchefter has reported that...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NFLchatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: 4 players who need to step up in 2021

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) If the New Orleans Saints want to add a second Super Bowl trophy to the collection, they’re going to need some guys to step up. Fans will want to see every single player outperform expectations and excite us but there are a few players that need to prove themselves more than others.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Jameis Winston looking to ascend under Sean Payton much like the last guy

This will be the final article in the New Orleans Saints contract year series. There is likely no better way to finish this series than with the battle of the quarterbacks in New Orleans. Last week’s article about Taysom Hill and his contract situation sparked a conversation about this upcoming camp battle. The quarterback battle is sure to have passionate opinions on both sides until a starter is named. Jameis Winston is the favorite to win the job on many sportsbooks currently, and for a good reason. Winston’s pure throwing ability and starting experience give him an edge already. Let’s examine the future of Jameis Winston with the Saints and see if a long-term deal could be in his future.
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will face reigning NFC North champions in Week 1 at the Superdome New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 NFL season at home against one of the top teams in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. CST on FOX. The Saints will be looking to avenge a 37-30 loss to the Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020.
NFLYardbarker

The Many Saints of New Orleans: All-Pro WR Michael Thomas

Thomas missed nine games because of a high ankle injury, ligament damage, and a one-game suspension. Indeed, it was a setback for Thomas to repeat his 149 receptions of 2019, but he still posed a problem for defensive backs while on the field. The Saints quarterbacks targeted him 54 times...
NFLsportscasting.com

New Orleans Saints Suffer Unexpected Blow to Their Star-Studded Defense

The New Orleans Saints may be viewed as an offensive-minded football team, but Sean Payton’s squad knows how to play defense, too. In fact, the reigning NFC South champions finished fifth in both points scored and points allowed during the 2020 season. And with bonafide stars like Marshon Lattimore anchoring the unit, the New Orleans has the talent to stop most offenses on any given Sunday.
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

In many ways for ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, the 2020 NFL season was a successful return to New Orleans. Jenkins, a Saint from 2009-13, intensified his critical work and presence in the community, as he continued to award scholarships through the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and to speak out against social, economic and racial injustices. And he helped the Saints win the NFC South Division title for the fourth consecutive year with a season that grew progressively more productive.
NFLYardbarker

2021 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Schedule Released

The New Orleans Saints announced their 2021 Saints Training Camp schedule. Camp opens on July 27 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, LA. Fans will have the opportunity to view the Black and Gold on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 AM. The Saints will open seven practices for the public this season after the 2020 camp shut last season due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
NFLwolfsports.com

2021 Team Fantasy Preview: New Orleans Saints

For full player rankings (redraft/dynasty), eight different printable cheat sheets, our 2021 draft guide (also can be purchased separately on Amazon), season projections, a direct line for counsel, and much more, join Fantasy Consigliere using promo code JOINTHEPACK. Player Outlooks (2021) QB Jameis Winston: New Orleans seems to have the...
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Joel Thomas enters his seventh season as the New Orleans Saints running backs coach after 15 years of coaching in the college ranks. Since arriving in 2015, the club has led the NFL with 124 rushing touchdowns, including a club-record and league-best 30 in 2020, tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

4 reasons the New Orleans Saints will win the NFC South in 2021

It was the end of an era this offseason for the New Orleans Saints. After 15 seasons with the team and a 20-year career, Drew Brees called it quits and retired. While they will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time since 2005, this is still a very good Saints roster that should not be taken lightly. While adjusting to life after Brees will have its challenges, New Orleans should still be considered a playoff contender in the NFC.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints listed as landing spot for Le’Veon Bell

The New Orleans Saints are still looking to add players who could help them in any way, shape, or form in 2021. While running back isn’t really a need for the Saints right now, signing Le’Veon Bell as a third-string option at the position could make sense. Tyler Sullivan of...
NFLchatsports.com

Most overrated New Orleans Saints player in 2021 season

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Let’s get this out of the way: Taysom Hill is not Steve Young. In listing Taysom Hill as the New Orleans Saints’ most overrated player in 2021, James Fragoza of PFF writes how “ridiculous” it was that Sean Payton called Hill a “Steve Young-type” quarterback a few years back.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints: 4 remaining free agents with connections to New Orleans

Kwon Alexander, New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The New Orleans Saints deserve a pat on the back for getting things done this offseason. Except for figuring out that cornerback situation. Please look into that, Sean Payton. Soon. But in everything else, they re-structured contracts to fit their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy