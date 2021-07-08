Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Four Trade Destinations For Kyle Kuzma

By Liam McKeone
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 13 days ago

Kyle Kuzma was once the great hope of the Los Angeles Lakers, far exceeding expectations as the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and becoming a reliable scoring option almost immediately. Then LeBron James came to town, the team traded all of Kuzma's young counterparts for Anthony Davis, and suddenly Kuzma is a forgotten man.

Maybe not forgotten. He played his role well during the Lakers' 2020 championship run as a 3-and-D wing who didn't get in the way on offense and handled whatever assignment was thrown at him defensively. But going from the second scoring option (albeit on a bad team) to the fourth or fifth guy is a tough transition, especially with the expectations that come along when LeBron is leading the squad. Kuzma did not sound particularly happy about that in a recent interview with Bleacher Report, saying it's hard to be consistent when his role is inconsistent and expressing his belief that he can still be a 25 point-per-game scorer in the league.

"My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role," Kuzma said. "If I have that ability, I'll be able to showcase what I can really do. There were parts of this year—and even anywhere else in my career—when I'm in a consistent space, I'm out there handling the ball, making teammates better, scoring, shooting, defending, rebounding. I think if I'm in that space, I'll be good."

Kuzma's numbers were stronger across the board when he started in his natural 4 position, and he still sees himself as a player capable of averaging 25 points per game and reaching All-Star heights.

"I definitely can. I definitely believe that, too. I don't really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It's hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role. I'm excited for a more consistent space next year," Kuzma said.

On a related note, the Lakers disappointed this season while attempting to mount a championship defense. Kuzma is probably their only attractive trade piece, barring sign-and-trade action from Dennis Schroder or Andre Drummond. Kuzma is cheap, still on the younger side, and has showcased his ability to play at an average or better level in multiple roles. If Los Angeles does decide to dangle Kuzma in trade talks, where could he go?

Kyle Kuzma Trade

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder can't use all their draft picks and should be on the lookout for players like Kuzma who have talent but aren't fits in their current situations. This qualifies. OKC has three first-rounders this year and could send out either their No. 16 or No. 18 selections with salary filler to the Lakers for Kuzma. That would give the Lakers two first-rounders this year to offer for help somewhere else or additional ammo to swing for the fences. L.A. wouldn't do this unless it already had another deal in place involving the assets it would get back for OKC, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility.

Sacramento Kings

This will require a lot of cooperation from both sides, but hear me out for a quick second: Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell for Buddy Hield. The Kings should not and probably do not want to trade Hield. He's a flamethrower from beyond the arc and his mere presence on the floor opens everything up offensively. But Hield has clashed with Luke Walton more than a few times over the last two seasons and a change of scenery may be best for both sides. In return for the sharpshooter, the Kings would get two pieces that help round out their league-worst defense and slightly more complementary pieces to the future backcourt of DeAaron Fox/Tyrese Haliburton while acquiring frontcourt depth.

The biggest holdup other than the Kings' desire to hang onto Hield -- which may be too much to overcome -- is Harrell's player option for 2021. Should he opt into the second year of his deal, the trade can be executed. If he doesn't, the Lakers don't have another option. If everything lines up, Hield would be a perfect fit into the offense next to LeBron and AD even if his defense is suspect. The Lakers do this without blinking. The Kings don't, but they still might after deliberation.

Houston Rockets

It's frankly tough to find a lot of trade targets that make around the same amount as Kuzma and have value. Such is the life of outplaying the rookie contract. But if the Lakers want to swing big, Eric Gordon could be on the shortlist of realistic targets. Pairing Kuzma with KCP and a throw-in like Alonzo McKinnie gives L.A. the money to match Gordon's $18 million salary in 2021.

Why would the Lakers do this? Well, they need shooting. Gordon is a veteran player who knows how to play winning basketball. He can definitely shoot the rock. Perimeter defensive deficiencies matter less when Davis is protecting the paint and Gordon makes up for any lack of impact in that area with his scoring prowess. Houston gets rid of a guy who definitely won't be there past next season and adds another potential core piece in Kuzma and a solid rotational piece in KCP. The Lakers probably don't want to be stuck paying Gordon through 2023, but he'll have a lot more value as an expiring deal after next year and they can dump him off fairly easily if it doesn't work out this season.

San Antonio Spurs

Recent rumors suggest the Lakers are looking into acquiring DeMar DeRozan. I wrote why I thought that would be a good idea earlier this week, and I still feel that way. To get him, DeRozan would first need to agree to a sign-and-trade, seeing as the Lakers cannot sign him outright in free agency unless he takes the veteran minimum (unlikely). From there, L.A. would have to include Kuzma, the No. 22 overall pick in this year's draft, KCP, and whoever else is needed to match DeRozan's new salary.

If they can do all that, Kuzma is worth giving up for DeRozan. Honestly, it's felt like he'd be a future Spur for a while. His personality is a little bit bigger than the type the Spurs like to bring in, but he does a lot of things well but nothing very well. San Antonio could give him the space to try and work for that 25 points per game mark he wants in a well-designed offense while Kuzma continues to improve defensively. It makes all the sense in the world for the Lakers to do this.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Draft#Bleacher Report#Okc#Kcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Lakers Reportedly Want to Bring Lonzo Ball Back

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retool their roster after falling short in their title defense, bowing out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Injuries played a significant role in their early playoff exit and the team can't do much other than wish for better luck next year in that regard. But this year's team was flawed. The spacing wasn't as good as it was during their 2020 championship run, and quality three-point shooters are a must when the offense runs through LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That will be the No. 1 priority heading into this year's edition of free agency.
POTUSPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Pete Alonso Dominates Home Run Derby; Team USA Loses to Australia; LeBron James Wants to Retire a Laker

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby ... Shohei Ohtani out in first round ... Cuban president moves to snuff out freedom protests ... Joe Biden backs Cuban protesters ... Texas Democrats leave state to block GOP election bill vote ... Stock futures mostly flat heading into Tuesday ... RIP Charlie Robinson ... FDA attaches warning to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine ... GOP's top lawyer called election fraud claims a "joke" ... Elon Musk defends SolarCity deal ... "French Dispatch" earns rave reviews at Cannes ... Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmy Awards ... Team USA lost again, this time to Australia ... Willie Green the frontrunner for the Pelicans job ... Stanley Cup dented during Lightning celebration ... LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Lakers ...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Giannis Gave an All-Time Press Conference After Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the play of his career on Wednesday night, blocking DeAndre Ayton in a huge moment late in Game 4 as the Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns at 2-2. Long before Giannis made the Not Today Ayton block, he left the game very early, just as he did during Game 3. Turns out he had to take a tinkle. Bunny Colvin would not have approved, but he was trying to be polite.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Best Guards The Lakers Should Target This Offseason

Many fans expected the Los Angeles Laker to be one of the final teams remaining in the playoffs when July rolled around. Instead, the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual Western Conference representative in the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers could not escape the injury bug and now face a slew of decisions to make.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Nets: Montrezl Harrell And No. 22 Pick For Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets both fell way short of their ultimate goal, which is winning a championship. However, we all know that part of their struggles can be attributed to injury, as key superstars were injured for both teams. Both teams will also face some roster decisions in the offseason, as key non-superstar players on both teams will be entering free agency.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Best trade Lakers can offer Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers are always very active participants in the NBA offseason and always looking for ways to put together a championship contending roster. They did so two years ago when they traded for Anthony Davis and they did so last year when they went out and were able to acquire Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

3 Powerful Superteams That Could Be Created Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are the closest squad to being a superteam in the NBA right now. With Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant slated to be teammates next year, the Nets should be heavily favored to win the championship in 2022. The Lakers and Warriors are very close to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy