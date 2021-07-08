Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

A Leonardo da Vinci drawing of a bear the size of a Post-it note sold for more than $12M

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
  • The drawing known as “Head of a Bear” was sketched on a square piece of pale, pink-beige paper measuring just less than 3 inches.
  • The piece is believed to have been drawn around 1480.
  • It was estimated to sell for somewhere between $11 million and $16.5 million.

A small drawing of a bear’s head created by Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci Thursday was sold at a London auction, a record price for a da Vinci drawing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05r6VK_0arNhA4s00

The drawing known as “Head of a Bear” was sketched on a square piece of pale pink-beige paper measuring just less than 3 inches using a technique called silverpoint.

The piece is estimated to have been drawn around 1480 and is one of eight known da Vinci drawings still in private hands outside of the British Royal Collection and the Devonshire Collections at Chatsworth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtOKl_0arNhA4s00

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Christie’s auction house says da Vinci learned the technique from his master Andrea del Verrocchio, who was the leading artist in Florence at the time.

“An exquisite demonstration of Leonardo da Vinci’s unsurpassed mastery as a draughtsman and of his ground-breaking attitude towards the study of nature, this penetrating study of a bear’s head is one of a very small number of drawings by him still in private hands,” Christie’s auction house said on its website.

Before the auction it was estimated to sell for somewhere between $11 million and $16.5 million, and the drawing was bought by an unidentified buyer. The final price of more than $12 million includes fees and surpasses the 2001 sale of da Vinci’s “Horse and Rider” drawing, which sold for more than $11.5 million.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

275K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Drawing#Auction#Post#Italian#Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Facebook
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

Long-lost Fragonard painting found in family's possession sold for $9.1M

June 29 (UPI) -- A long-lost painting by Fragonard sold for $9 million after it was found in the possession of a family who had no idea it was a work by the French master. Antoine Petit, an auctioneer at the Encheres Champagne auction house in Epernay, said he was called to assess a family inheritance at an apartment in Marne, and a dust-covered painting hanging on the wall caught his eye.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Picasso Painting Found in Man's Closet Sells for $150,000 USD

If there was ever a reason to look in the back of your closets for any hidden gems, this might just be it. In a house passed on through the generations, a man in Maine discovered a painting in a house owned by his great aunt. The home has been in his family since the late 1930s and was later inherited by his father, and now the art owner. In the deep depths of his great aunt’s collection of rare books and arts that have been left in a closet for 50 years, Pablo Picasso‘s 1919 “Le Tricorne” on mixed media was located.
Visual ArtPosted by
Forbes

Tiny Da Vinci Expected To Fetch Over $16.5 Million

A small drawing by Leonardo da Vinci, one of a very limited number of drawings by da Vinci still privately owned, is expected to sell for between $11 million and $16.5 million, not including fees, when it's auctioned on Thursday, according to Christie's auction house. Key Facts. The drawing, known...
Visual ArtPosted by
UPI News

Leonardo da Vinci drawing sells at auction for $12.22M

July 8 (UPI) -- A rare drawing by Italian Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci sold at auction Thursday for $12.22 million in London, Christie's said. The small drawing, Head of a Bear, sold as part of the auction house's "The Exceptional Sale" of artworks from antiquity through modernity. Overall, the auction realized $26.94 million.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Gadget Flow

Leonardo’s Lost Notes interactive puzzle book features 60 sketches from Leonardo da Vinci

Take your imagination and logic to new heights with the Leonardo’s Lost Notes interactive puzzle book. It’s a book full of over 50 puzzles and riddles for you to solve and fill in the answers. These unique puzzles take on a creative outside-the-box approach to solve. You’ll need to draw, fold, cut, and search to find the answers and discover Leonardo da Vinci’s hidden message. In fact, this 127-page interactive puzzle book includes 60 sketches from Leonardo da Vinci. Throughout the process, some puzzles will be simple while others will stump you. For times when you need assistance, there are hints at the back to guide you in the right direction. Finally, you’ll even receive a free A5 poster and a digital image of Leonardo’s sketches.
EntertainmentPosted by
NBC News

Da Vinci bear drawing expected to sell for up to $16.5 million in London

LONDON — A drawing by Italian Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci, one of the last to be sold, is expected to fetch $16 million when it's auctioned on Thursday. Estimated to be more than 500 years old and just 2.75 by 2.75 inches, the drawing known simply as "Head of a Bear" will likely be sold for $11 million to $16.5 million, the auction house said.
Visual ArtDesign Taxi

Leonardo Da Vinci Quest Tracks Down 14 Living Relatives Of The Painter

Leonardo da Vinci was never married and didn’t bear any children, but 14 living descendants have just been uncovered in a study carried out into his family history. And, the youngest is only one year old. The artist’s entire family line, which is spread across almost seven centuries, was scanned...
SciencePosted by
ARTnews

New Research Uncovers Leonardo Da Vinci’s Living Descendants

After years of research into historical documents, a new family tree for Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci has been completed, which revealed the artist to have at least 14 living male descendants. These new findings are likely the final hurdle in beginning the process to sequence the artist’s DNA. The...
Visual ArtThrive Global

The Teachings of Leonardo da Vinci

The modern world has leaned on the work of Leonardo da Vinci in many ways. His art is revered the world over, and even for those with little more than a rudimentary understanding of painting, he is a household name. His sculptures are just as famous, and his vision of the future should be celebrated as much as Nostradamus. Leonardo da Vinci didn’t see the future; he predicted it with startling accuracy. He believed that one day, man would fly, and his sketches even depicted early flying machines.
Visual ArtGenomeWeb

Da Vinci's Relatives

Researchers have identified more than a dozen living relatives of Leonardo da Vinci, Gizmodo reports. It notes that da Vinci had no known children, but had 22 half-brothers, and a team of art historians has traced Da Vinci's family tree back in time to his grandparents and ahead in time to the modern day, a span of 21 generations. Alessandro Vezzosi from the Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci and Agnese Sabato from the Associazione Leonardo Da Vinci Heritage identified 14 living relatives of da Vinci, as they report in Human Evolution. These relatives, Gizmodo notes, range in age from 1 year old to 85 years old; work in a range of jobs like as a clerk, surveyor, or artisan; and live in towns near Vinci, Italy. Only one of these relatives was previously known to researchers, it adds.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

Are All Artists Mystics? The Case of Leonardo da Vinci

In the popular imagination, the name Leonardo da Vinci conjures many things. In traditional textbooks, he epitomizes the concept of the “Renaissance man,” capable of knowing and doing everything. Another view has it that he was a prototypical engineer and scientist—inventor of tanks, helicopters, self-perpetuating machines, and urban infrastructure—and thus the forerunner of much of what we deem essential in our supposedly secular, technology-driven world. Art historians generally describe him as the key figure in a new phase in European painting, attuned to the portrayal of psychology and the subjectivity of sight, all while exercising an unparalleled naturalism. But, despite these things, there has always been another image of Leonardo, one that associated him with hidden things, esoteric knowledge beyond common perceptions. In Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code (2003), Leonardo figures as a guardian of a forbidden secret, keeping alive the dangerous knowledge that Christ married Mary Magdalene and had a child by her. In the context of Brown’s thriller, Leonardo is a knower of the unknown, a keeper of truths that must remain encrypted by means of his famous mirror writing. Because Leonardo’s secret could potentially overturn orthodox Christian beliefs, his perpetuation of it paradoxically meshes with his reputation as a harbinger of the modern world. Like a Nostradamus, he anticipates history, hiding the keys to understanding things that are beyond the grasp of his contemporaries and a challenge for more enlightened ages.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rare Da Vinci drawing auctioned for $12 million

A rare drawing by Leonardo da Vinci sold at auction Thursday for $12.22 million in London, Christie's reports. Christie's noted that Head of a Bear is one of a "very small" number of Leonardo artworks still held in private hands. The drawing was completed sometime in the late 15th century...
EntertainmentNew York Post

14 living people are related to Leonardo da Vinci: study

A handful of people alive today can truthfully say they’re related to Leonardo da Vinci. An extensive new study published this month in the journal Human Evolution has comprehensively retraced the late great Renaissance man’s family tree to discover that he still has 14 living relatives. Some of them even still live near his hometown of Vinci, Italy,
Visual ArtDesign Taxi

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Tells The Story Of The Most Expensive Painting Ever Sold

The story of Salvator Mundi, the world’s most expensive painting ever sold, has been a rather enigmatic one. Shortly after it was auctioned off for US$450 million, an art historian and Leonardo da Vinci scholar alleged that only 20% of the painting had been contributed by the master artist, with the majority of the portrait painted by a helper.
Visual ArtObserver

Shares in a 1964 Picasso Painting Will Soon Be Available on the Blockchain

A digital-asset focused Swiss bank called Sygnum is touting what they’re calling an unprecedented sale of shares in Fillette au béret a painting by Pablo Picasso, via the blockchain. This tokenization of Picasso’s work will result in buyers being able to purchase a share in Fillette au béret for $6,000, but they won’t be able to actually see the painting; the canvas will remain locked away in Switzerland. Subscriptions to participate in the sale are going to begin to be made available at the end of July, and the painting itself has an interesting history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy