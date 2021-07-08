Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Drugs, Unlicensed Gun Found During Traffic Stop In York

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
West Cottage Place in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Drugs and an illegal firearm were seized, and an arrest was made during a traffic stop in York over the weekend, according to city police.

Patrolmen stopped a vehicle in the 1st block of West Cottage Place at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.

During the stop, officers spotted a passenger in the rear of the vehicle to openly possessing drugs.

When the known suspect was removed from the vehicle, a handgun was found at his feet.

The suspect was know to police and was not permitted to possess firearms.

They have been charged with felony firearms violations as well as drug violations.

The suspect's identity has not been made public.

