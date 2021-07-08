Cancel
Mack, CO

17 COVID Cases Linked to 2021 Country Jam Colorado Festival

By Silke Jasso
 13 days ago
Thirteen festival-goers as well as four staff members have officially been diagnosed with COVID-19 after they attended the Country Jam music festival in Mack, Colorado last month. Medical experts believe the area was a hotspot for the virus prior to the festival and worried that the three-day event could have accelerated the coronavirus spread. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated that there are now 50 active outbreaks identified and that the Country Jam outbreak was the second-largest. Country Jam Colorado, which takes place at Jam Ranch outside Mack, was originally canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and recently announced this April that the festival would be back on Jun 24-26, 2021.

